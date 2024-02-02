IKEA Plants Got A Makeover With The Brand New Garden Collection
We can *almost* smell spring in the air. Spring fashion, Easter goodies, and outdoor decor are already popping up in shops, teasing our hopes for warmer, carefree days. We really just can't wait to be outside and not freezing! IKEA is tickling our plant fancy with their new DAKSJUS collection, featuring colorful planters, stands, pots, tools, and more. Our favorite decor go-to has always been known for their affordable and Swedish-modern gardening tools and decor, and this year's collection does not disappoint. Here are all our favorite IKEA plants from DAKSJUS!
Our Favorite New IKEA Plants
DAKSJUS designers have thought of everything to keep your plants alive and your gardening mess-free, from self-watering pots to easy-to-clean planting pads. Plants not only improve your decor, they improve your mood too so check out these unique planters, pots, and accessories for all your gardening needs this spring!
This self-watering plant pot is a dream for new and seasoned gardeners. The terra cotta holds excess water so your plants can drink up whenever they're thirsty. Refilling is a snap too with the handy side gap for your watering can.
These tiny plant pots are the perfect home for baby plants, cacti, and succulents. They make great gifts too!
Go mess-free indoors or out with this easy-to-rinse DAKSJUS potting mat, which holds soil, tools, pots, and seeds (and is just $5!).
Score gardening tools and your gardening "look": from an easy-to-clean DAKSJUS waist apron to gardening gloves.
Tight on space? Vertical gardening is perfect for small spaces and balconies. Grow herbs, tend to plants, and display your gardening gear with the bamboo plant stand. Find more space-saving hanging planters and stands, starting at $10!
The DAKSJUS tablecloth is easy to clean at the breakfast, craft, or worktable.
Score vases for plant propagation and a variety of planters and stands to make a corner of your room fresh and ready for spring.
The DAKSJUS collection is so affordable, you could host a plant party with trays, tools, pots and more. Everyone goes home with a tiny pot, a bit of soil, and seeds! Check out our refreshing spring cocktails to make it boozy too.
Everything in this new IKEA plants collection is simple, yet elegant. That helps you transition pieces from home to home, as your situation changes over the years!
Check out the whole DAKSJUS collection here, and get inspired to be creative at home with Brit + Co!
Lead image via IKEA
