14 Pink & Red Valentine's Day Nail Ideas For All Your Date Night Needs
Valentine's Day is almost ready to sprinkle her magic in the air, but there are a couple things you should consider. First, you need at least one cute coquette cardigan from T.J. Maxx. (No, seriously, they are SO cute!) Second, your nails need a little TLC in the form of the cutest holiday-inspired ideas we've found.
Come on — it's the one day of the year you get to celebrate love in all forms! We just want you to throw your inhibitions to the wind so you can look as cute as you feel! So here are all the Valentine's Day nail ideas you need for your next trip to the salon, drugstore, or wherever you get your nail care from!
Keep scrolling for the best Valentine's Day nail ideas that'll take you from your Galentine's brunch to a romantic date night!
1. Strawberry Shortcake & Bows
If you're ditching traditional V-Day plans in favor of something that centers your relationship with your friends, you need something that's not obviously associated with romantic love. Why strawberries? Besides being one of the sweetest fruits you can put in any dessert, they have a cutesy vibe that looks amazing on nails.
P.S. Add a pink bow decal to one of your nails for a bit of contrast!
2. Fire Engine Red
This one's for the girl who loves wearing shiny, red, and oval nails because it's her version of the 'Superwoman pose.' We haven't figured out why this color makes us feel so powerful, but we know it's a must for anyone who's not afraid to plan her date on Valentine's Day.
3. Cherry 8-Ball
Does a little minimalism mixed with a touch of brashness sum up your personality? Great! You'll love these cherry 8-ball nails that have the unmistakable sign of both.
4. Queen of Hearts
Are you aching to show off your new engagement ring à la Zendaya? Then you need the perfect Valentine's Day nails to complement it like this queen of hearts design. We can't stop staring at the cute red designs that remind us of scones.
(Great, now we're hungry...)
Nail Reformation
5. Nail Reformation Wild Thing Nails
These nails remind us of strawberry milk for some reason, but in a totally cutesy and not school lunch-y way. They feel similar to the queen of hearts nails, but the light pink base and different sized hearts creates a slight, sweet difference.
KISS
6. Kiss Voguish Fantasy Artificial Nails
Okay, okay...so these aren't pink or red, but some people love the idea of wearing hearts without all those "traditional" Valentine's Day colors. Seriously, uou'll love wearing these black and white press-on nails! They almost remind us of cow print nails — which we kind of miss wearing, if we're being honest.
Amazon
7. heyhae Valetines Semi Cured Gel Nail Strips
Don't sleep on gel strip nails because they're a great alternative to press-ons! These semi-cured designs make a great fit for Valentine's Day because they blend simplicity with optimism.
Nail Reformation
8. Nail Reformation Love In Motion Nails
Let the whole world know you're in love with these press-on nails! You'll have different heart designs on three fingers, so can wear your heart on your nails, not your sleeve. 😉
Olive & June
9. Olive and June Red Hearts Nails
Similar to the gel strip nails, these cute red heart designs are for the girl who loves to keep things low-key in love. Whether you're single, dating, or secretly engaged (we won't tell), you'll love hiding your heart in plain sight.
Amazon
10. beetles Gel Polish Valentines 'Cherry of Love' Nails
Skip the strawberries and go straight for cherries with these nails. You can still wear them to your Galentine's brunch, but you'll also catch your date smiling at them when you're alone.
Ulta
11. Glamnetic Pure Hearts Press On Nails
These nails are the perfect match for anyone who's a fan of yummy sweet treats! If you're baking all morning for your at-home Valentine's Day plans, make sure your nails are included in the cute pics you'll be adding to Instagram!
Ulta
12. OPI x Wicked xPRESS/ON 'Totally Ozmopolitan' Nails
Take your shiny, red, and oval nails to greater heights — er, lengths — with these OPI x Wicked nails. Since they're press-ons, you can wear them during date night and soak them off later if they feel like a hassle.
KISS
13. KISS Gel Fantasy Jelly Nails
Take a break from all things red, pink, and white by wearing these lilac jelly nails! They have silver hearts on them, giving your nails a shiny glow!
Olive & June
14. Olive and June Secret Sauce Velvet Nails
Designs aren't always needed for memorable nails! Rock this velvet set and watch everyone at your table feel tempted to order a nice glass of red wine...or three.
Follow us on Pinterest for more nail art ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.