All The Forest-Inspired Drinkware For Your Next Idyllic Summer Garden Party
‘Tis the season of outdoor dining. Whether you’re packing up a picnic for the park, hosting friends in the backyard, or simply sneaking your morning cup of coffee out onto the fire escape (like me), there’s no question that it’s just simply more fun to sip under the sun or stars.
And for this summer, we’ve found the cutest drinkware to bring a level of woodland enchantment to every garden party – from out back brunches to evening soirees. Taking inspiration from everything from florals and fungi to some of our favorite forest friends, these ceramics and glassware are the perfect place settings for every spring and summer tablescape.
The Backyard Brunch
Poppy Glasses (Set of 4) ($80)
Start your summer mornings with a pop of poppy in this set of four drinking glasses – available in lilac, yellow, or clear – perfect for water or orange juice.
Fauna Friend Glass Mug ($40)
Snails, birds, and frogs – oh my! These handmade glass mugs – made for morning teas – from Anthropologie are adorned with the sweetest forest friends to be your breakfast dates all summer long.
Mushroom Glass ($15)
I’m a hot coffee over iced coffee girl all year long but this ‘shroom shaped glass might get me singing a different tune. Taking the shape of our favorite forest fungi, this hand blown mushroom glass would be the cutest iced coffee, juice, or smoothie cup in your cabinet.
Connected Goods Blue Blooms Ceramic Mug ($30)
And for the hot coffee drinkers like myself, this natural-toned mug features blue florals that are always in season.Taking your brunch beachside to watch the summer sunrise? I also love the Leona Ladybug Mug from Urban Outfitters for those mornings when you need a heavier pour.
The Late-Afternoon Luncheon
Fauna Friend Glass Tumbler ($28)
The sister of the Fauna Friend Glass Mug, this drinking glass is the perfect accessory to bring our flying forest friends to the tabletop. We may be shoo-ing away the flies but these lady bugs, butterflies, bumble bees, and dragonflies are welcome lunchtime companions.
Garden Floral Tea For One Set ($70)
Enchanted tea party for one? This personal tea set from Kate Spade turns every tea time – yes, even the mug you drink to beat the midday slump – into a moment out of fairy tale.
Faye Mug ($16)
Enchanted tea party for two? These pastel mugs from Anthropologie, adorned with the cutest garden motifs, are perfect for afternoon teas or a second cup of coffee.
The Summer Soirée
Pernille Rosenkilde Flower Coupe Glasses (Set of 4) ($96)
These are the sweetest coupe glasses I’ve ever seen! This set of four comes with two clear and two rose-hued glasses adorned with budding flowers growing up the stem.For a more subtle floral feel, I also love Anthropologie’s Morro Coupe Glasses which feature pink bowls blooming from green glass stems.
Birth Month Flower Glass ($24)
Hear me out – how cute would these look as place setting accessories, each flowered glass matched to your friend’s birth-month, for a summer dinner party? Just saying! Whether you're setting the table for a birthday celebration or bundling these up as a gift, these glasses add the cutest (and most functional) floral accent to any table.
Flower Wine Glass ($60)
For a funkier take on floral, this handmade wine glass has lily of the valleys growing up its vine. Filled with a pour of natural wine, you’ll feel like you’ve transported right into a woodland dinner party when you’re sipping from this stemmed glass.
