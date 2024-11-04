'Outer Banks' Will End With Season 5 On Netflix
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 drops November 7, and theories are swirling around our favorite Pogues — is Sarah pregnant? Will JJ die? Will the group FINALLY get their hands on some treasure (and NOT lose it?). While we have a ton of questions about what's going to go down on the OBX this week, creators Josh & Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke just gave us one huge piece of news: Outer Banks season 5 will be the final season.
The season 4 finale, which Tudum reveals will be the first feature-length episode, “sets the stage for an epic fifth and final season,” the trio says. Here's everything you need to know aboutOuter Banksseason 5. Bring it on home John B.!
Will there be a 5th Outer Banks?
Yes, we're getting a fifth and final season of Outer Banks coming to Netflix soon. While we don't have an official release date yet, we're expecting to see the last installment in 2025 or 2026.
In their official letter "to all Pogues," creators Josh & Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke explain how a photo of teenagers on a beach during a power outage inspired them to create the hit show we've all come to know and love. "From this beginning, we imagined a mystery that would lead to a five-season journey of adventure, treasure hunting, and friendship," they say in an official letter. "At the time, seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story, but here we are, at the end of our fourth season, still chopping away."
"Now, with a little sadness, but also excitement, we're putting Season Four behind us and turning to Season Five, in which we hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," they continue. "Season Five will be our last season, and we think it will be our best yet. We hope you'll join us for one more paddle out to the surf break."
I can't wait to see Outer Banks season 5, and TBH five seasons will round out the show perfectly considering each season focuses on a different Pogue. That means season 5 will probably focus on Sarah — which totally supports those season 4 pregnancy rumors! 👀 Stay tuned for all the OBX5 info you need to know.
