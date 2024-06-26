8 Best Shampoos For Curly Hair, According To The Experts
It can be incredibly hard to navigate hair care, given everyone's unique and varied hair types. Each has its specific set of needs, from how you cut your hair to what shampoo you use to even how you brush your hair. Today we're here to help all the curly hair girls find the best shampoos, so they can set up their gorgeous locks from the very beginning of their hair care routine.
I talked to celebrity stylist Camille Friend, hair stylist Andrea Cottin, hair expert Brendnetta Ashley, and stylist and Scruples Director William Whatley for all their hair secrets on how to unlock perfectly curly hair! These shampoos will be catered to your specific hair type, as well as helping you to maintain your hair's natural shine. So keep on reading to see exactly what they said!
How do you manage curly hair?
While curly hair may seem complicated, curly hair can actually be easily managed when you know how to properly treat it.
When it comes to maintaining the health and integrity of your curly hair, Andrea Cottin (hair expert and stylist) says that curly hair actually benefits from less washes! Hydration is key for curly hair, and curly hair is more easily managed and less dried out when washed infrequently. Cottin also let us know that when styling you should "be sure to apply your curl products to damp hair, scrunch or twist curls and then either diffuse or air dry. Make sure you’re using enough product and distribute it evenly."
When you are brushing product through your hair, or just brushing in general, Cottin suggests using a wide toothed comb or detangling brush and working your way up from the ends!
What are the best shampoos for curly hair?
Vegamour
Vegamour Revitalizing Shampoo
This revitalizing shampoo is made for our curly haired gals who are looking to revamp and freshen up your curls! This shampoo is perfect for you if you have curly and voluminous hair. It was designed to remove buildup and help heal any breakage to your curls that you might be experiencing! I've used other products from this brand, and would highly recommend them for how fast and thoroughly I see results!
Prose
Prose Custom Shampoo
This shampoo couldn't be more perfect for you, because you get to make it specifically for your hair type! According to the brand, its "personalized formulas are uniquely designed for all hair types to cleanse your scalp and nourish your hair with every wash." Sounds like a dream to me! And it's also highly recommended by celebrity hairstylist, Camille Friend! Love to hear that!
Amazon
Shea Moisture Curl and Shine
When Andrea Cottin (hair stylist and expert) told me that she highly recommends this cruelty and paragon free option, I just knew it needed to be on our list! It has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon and is only $7. I repeat: $7!!! This will be the ideal choice if you're someone like me who goes through shampoos super fast. Andrea also let us know that it contains coconut oil and hibiscus extract which help to restore elasticity and add moisture. Plus, Shea Moisture makes our favorite curl cream, so it's clear they know what they're doing over there!
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Ever Pure Shampoo
Cottin dropped yet another affordable shampoo for curly hair for us! She said this one is color-safe, so no worries if your hair is dyed and curly — it'll be perfect for you! This $8 shampoo also happens to be sulfate-free — we love a good budget find!
Amazon
Kevin Murphy Killer Curls
Cottin also recommends is this incredible oat milk shampoo from Kevin Murphy. It's made with super hydration fatty acids, as well as moisturizing oat milk. I've personally used products from Kevin Murphy, and I've repurchased from the brand multiple times. Definitely try this one to unlock "killer curls."
Amazon
Innersense Organic Beauty Hydrating Hairbath
Looking for a salon-grade shampoo? Well, you're in luck, because Cottin once again gave us a great reccomendation with this $30 hair bath. She says, "It incorporates natural emollients to restore bounce and softness to coarse curls." That's just what we're looking for!
Amazon
BlondeMe Shampoo
If you have colored and curly hair, we got the perfect recommendation for you from Brendnetta Ashley, Curly Hair & Textured Hair Expert. She told us that this BlondMe Shampoo is a great product to really protect your color, while hydrating your curls and giving it a deep cleanse! So, great to know we have color-safe shampoos for you curly girls!
Amazon
Scruples Total Integrity Shampoo
For William Whatley, professional stylist and Scruples Director, professional shampoo is the key to good hair. He let us know that it can be more beneficial to your hair to invest in a higher quality shampoo with nourishing ingredients like aloe or fruit oils. He highly recommends his brand, Scruples, as an option since it has all the high quality ingredients we are looking for.
