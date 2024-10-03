10 Best Products To Get Shiny, Healthy Hair, According To An Expert
One thing I've been up to lately? Endlessly scrolling through tour videos of Sabrina Carpenter, trying to emulate that perfect volume and healthy shine that she has at all times. I mean, you will truly never catch her on a bad hair day. It's always looking perfectly healthy and glossy, and I can't help but envy that seemingly effortless shininess!
Upon reflection of my dried and frizzy ends, I decided to contact Dr. Ross Kopelman, my go-to doctor for all things hair. He gave us his expert advice on what types of products will give you that "Please Please Please" Sabrina Carpenter, healthy hair shine. Keep reading for all of his expert recs, including all the shiny hair products you should get ASAP!
Moisturizing Shampoos and Conditioners
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Shampoo
Dr. Ross says that he always tell his patients to opt for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that contain hydrating ingredients like argan oil, coconut oil, and aloe vera. These not only smooth the hair cuticle, but also lock in moisture, which really helps boost shine. This Briogeo option actually contains rice protein which is extremely strengthening for your hair follicles and will help to make it healthier, and give it that shine we want!
Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo
Another shampoo that will give your hair extreme hydration is this Moroccan Aragon oil shampoo! Dr. Kopelman said we need to look out for argan oil, so it's perfect! This will maintain your hair's healthiness, as well as giving it some extra moisture so you can be looking like Sabrina Carpenter in no time!
Leave-In Conditioners and Serums
Ouai Leave-In Conditioner
One of Dr. Kopelman's personal favorites for adding shine without weighing hair down is a lightweight leave-in conditioner with keratin or silk proteins. He also recommends serums that contain silicones or dimethicone, as they give hair that instant glossy finish! This one from Ouai will do an amazing just at adding the perfect amount of shine, without weighing it down at all.
CHI Keratin Serum
This serum has keratin which Dr. Kopelman told us is the key to soft and smooth hair! This product is phenomenal, because it also has over 15,000 reviews on Amazon raving about how good it is! If that doesn't convince you, then I don't know what will. Alas, reviews do work on me, so I will definitely be adding this one to cart!
Oils
OGX Argan Oil
One product Dr. Kopelman always recommends? Hair oils! He loves using oils like argan oil, jojoba oil, or marula oil on the ends of the hair to add shine and nourish the scalp. He says that he always remind his clients that a little goes a long way, so they should apply sparingly to avoid weighing their hair down!
Kerastase Hair Oil
The reason that this oil is so special is because it's refillable, so you can simply buy the refills each time you run out! Another thing I love about it is that it helps target those with frizzy hair (shoutout to me), which is a gam-changer for healthy-looking and shiny hair! You'll get the Carpenter look with this one, for sure!
Heat Protectant
Redken Hair Heat Protectant
If you’re someone who uses heat tools, Dr. Kopelman always recommend using a good heat protectant spray. Products with vitamin E or panthenol are ideal for protecting your hair from damage while maintaining that shiny, healthy look! This one is a Redken product which Sabrina Carpenter, herself, is an ambassador for — so you're sure to get her shine with this product!
HerStyler Castor Oil Vitamin E Protectant
This heat protectant not only has castor oil in it, but it's also infused with Vitamin E, which Dr. Kopelman said is vital for protecting your hair from damage. Along with protecting from damage, it also soothes and moisturizes any split ends or breakage you may have! Definitely grab this one if you're struggling with dry, or broken hair.
Hair Masks
Briogeo Deep Conditioning Mask
For deep hydration and shine, Dr. Kopelman always advises using a weekly hair mask that contains biotin, keratin, or amino acids. These masks really help repair damaged hair, keeping it strong and shiny which is just what we're trying to achieve! I've been using Briogeo, myself, for years and love how quickly I see results from their products!
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask
This hydrating hair mask is one of the most popular beauty products for hair on Amazon! So, if you've been wanting to test out a viral product with over 60,000 reviews signing its praises, then this is your chance. For only $12, you can try the popular and hydrating hair mask with argan oil for extra moisture, and obvi some amazing shine!
