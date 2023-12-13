These 30 Engagement Gifts Are Exceptionally Sentimental
Shopping for engagement gifts can be challenging. You want to get the couple something that commemorates their deep connection, but it can't be too cheesy. You also don't want to overstep if you don't know them that well. Plus, more than anything, we all know how important it is to buy affordable gifts. In the endless stream of all sorts of engagement gifts, we've found 30 that will totally strike a chord between the two lovebirds in your life. The engagement gifts ahead are sure to suit the happy couple as they work their way to wedding day. 💓
Crate & Barrel Bar Tool Set
This sleek bar set will please any couple that enjoys shaking up some stellar sips at home. It comes complete with 8 different pieces that aid in creating intricate drinks and easy cocktails alike.
Parachute Home Classic Turkish Cotton Bath Bundle
Practical engagement gifts are *the* way to go, no matter who you're giving them to. Any adult in their right mind would happily accept premium-quality home items like these plush Turkish towels!
Rose Gold Dipped Forever Rose
Nothing gives engagement gifts more romance than a fresh rose preserved in a durable rose gold coating. Why? Because the happy couple can cherish it for years and years to come to commemorate their union!
BergHOFF Geminis Electric Wine Opener
If you have a hunch they'll be letting the wine flow at their wedding, an easy-to-use wine opener like this one makes for a great engagement gift. The electric motor has just enough power to seamlessly pop corks out!
UrbanStems Bouquet
No one can deny that the act of receiving a bouquet of flowers is always a nice surprise. This colorful bundle from UrbanStems (they have floral arrangements for every occasion under the sky) is extremely celebratory!
Anthropologie Morgan Wine Glasses, Set of 4
This glassware set has personality, perfect for adorning the couples' kitchen table. Hey, they might even bring these fun stems to the wedding toast!
Simplehuman Dual Compartment Stainless Steel Step Recycler with Liner Pocket
Again – practical engagement gifts are key! Whether they already live together and need an upgrade, or are moving into a new spot, this dual-sided trash and recycle bin is gonna feel like luxury.
Uncommon Goods Custom Message Shortbread Cookies
Cards are overrated (though handmade cards still make excellent engagement gifts) – send your congratulations via cookie.
Sophie Lou Jacobsen Twist Candeholder
Opting for eloquent table pieces that they wouldn't necessarily invest in for themselves is an easy method for finding good engagement gifts. Of course, you should always shop in the realm of the couples' style, but we love the simplicity of this stainless steel candelabra. Plus, they could totally use it for the wedding dinner.
Lovebox Messenger
This cutie tech piece is made to connect couples when they're away from each other. The red heart on the box will start to spin when one person sends a message through the connected app, offering a new and innovative way to communicate long-distance. So sweet!
Fogo de Chão Gift Card
Gifting them a gift card to any upscale restaurant is a great idea for engagement gifts. Perhaps they prefer Italian or American food more – we just adore Fogo de Chão since they always provide a festive experience, and we know the staff will definitely want to celebrate alongside the couple. This way, with a gift card, the duo can spend it how they want it!
Crate & Barrel Brushed Picture Frame
They're engaged. They're going to cover their walls with their engagement photos. So, gift them something sleek to put 'em in, like this golden brushed frame!
JUSTOTRY Bride Bag
The bride-to-be can use this sturdy tote to transport all of her bridal suite necessities (think makeup, hair tools, and shoes) on the big day, then she can take it on her dream honeymoon!
The Newlywed Table by Maria Zizka
To us, food is a form of love, so it's important for newly-wed couples to master the tastiest dishes they can enjoy over and over as a married couple. The Newlywed Table by Maria Zizka lays down the basics to a lifetime of nourishment.
Custom Street Sign Art
This personalized wall art piece stylishly commemorates the couple's individual last names before they seal the deal. Whether they unify their last names or not, this engagement gift is the perfect intersection (get it?) of artsy and sentimental.
Lomography La Sardina Camera & Flash Acapulco Caleta
This beginner-friendly analog camera allows them to freeze the precious memories before, during, and after their big day. The feel of film photography infuses each capture with nostalgia and that warm fuzzy feeling that love's supposed to bring!
Custom Rubber Wedding Address Stamp
If they've got their wedding day scheduled way in-advance, this upscale, customizable address stamp could help them craft wedding invitations with a truly unique touch!
Uncommon Goods The Kissing Mugs
Just like they're the cream to each other's coffee, these darling kissing mugs make the perfect pair. The engaged couple in your life will be obsessed with the cheeky design while using the durable mug duo for years to come.
Date Night Scratch Off Card Game
This playful card game gives them a super easy way to determine 35 different date nights. This pick is a nice supplement to the engagement gifts you've giving, but it's also ideal for couples of all kinds.
Williams Sonoma Classic Stripe Towels, Set of 4
Everyone has that ratty, old set of kitchen towels lying about, and still chooses to use them. Give their kitchen linens a beautiful and high-quality refresh with this set from Williams Sonoma. It comes in a number of different color themes so you can pick out what might work best.
Sugarfina Congrats To The Happy Couple 2-Piece Mr. & Mrs. Candy Bento Box
Not gonna lie, we'll happily take candy as gifts for any occasion. We're positive the engaged couple you're shopping for will feel the exact same. This candy box has two different sugary bites for them to share.
Photo by Sergey Torbik / PEXELS
Couple's Massage
Experience gifts make amazing engagement gifts, especially if it's something that'll help the couple relax before the wedding. Giving credits for a couple's massage is perfect. We personally have experience with Hand & Stone, but you can also research for spas and salons that are located closely to the recipients.
Sonos Era 300 Voice-Controlled Wireless Smart Speaker
With this smart speaker (it has Bluetooth and Alexa), the engaged couple can fill their space with their favorite playlists and set the ambience for cozy nights in.
Compartés Vegan Dark Chocolate Assortment Gift Box
Chocolate spreads cheer. Celebrate them the tasty way with this packed-to-the-brim box from Compartés! If this pick doesn't feel like the right one for your couple, this brand has endless options for engagement gifts.
Beautiful Boho Wedding Planner Book and Organizer
Of course, now that they're engaged, they're going to be meticulously planning their wedding at every turn. Make sure no small detail gets left behind by gifting them this exhaustive planning book.
Engaged Tile Coffee Mug
This simplistic mug serves as a cute reminder that yes, they are engaged, and yes, they love to tell everyone about it!
Personalized Initials Ring Dish
Customizable and personalized engagement gifts always mean a lot, so you can't go wrong here. This solid wood ring dish has a practical deep-set design for when they need to slip their ring off. More than anything, it's a beautiful decor piece that they'll put on display year after year.
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Fancy candles are another underrated engagement gift because they're often something that either person in the relationship might not go out of their way to buy for themselves. This savory scent from Flamingo Estate sets the tone for self-care nights and dinner parties to come.
Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne
Engagements call for celebration, and nothing says 'celebration' like a bottle of bubbly. This champagne is quite upscale, but still pretty affordable for gifting!
CB2 Dina Fluted Glass Vase
Vases are often home decor investments that get swept under the rug, but they're great as engagement gifts so the couple can fill their space with gorgeous florals. This glass piece from CB2 is sturdy enough to last a lifetime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on our fave wedding trends, products, and decor!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via brands.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.