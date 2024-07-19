15 Summery Peach Desserts To Sweeten Up Your Patio Parties
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Fresh peaches are the true essence of summer. When the warmer months come around, they're always impressively juicy and sweet, and the best way (in our opinion) to use 'em up is by baking them into peach desserts! From your classic peach cobbler to crumbly peach coffee cake, you really can't go wrong. These 15 delectable peach desserts will satisfy your sweet tooth this season – plus, they're perfect for serving at any summer get-together, so you can share all the peachy love.
Brit + Co
Iron Skillet Campfire Peach Cobbler
Nothing says summer like a good old campfire, and this sweet peach cobbler topped with tender buttermilk biscuits is just the treat you need to make your next trip to the wilderness so tasty. (via Brit + Co)
Hello Little Home
Peach Crumble
A perfectly crumbly topping meets heaps of beautifully bubbly peach pieces in this peach dessert, balancing out the textures to create the ultimate host for a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream (what's better than that?). The key to executing this recipe is using only the freshest peaches you can find. (via Hello Little Home)
Averie Cooks
Peaches & Coconut Cream Baked Banana Oatmeal
Believe it or not, this breakfast-y treat tastes just like a peach cobbler, thanks to the addition of sweet coconut and soft bananas. It's definitely on the healthier side when it comes to the most popular peach desserts, but is still wildly indulgent, – even if you are eating it in the morning time. (via Averie Cooks)
Completely Delicious
Peach Cobbler Pie
We love a hybrid recipe, and this dish combines two of the best peach desserts ever: cobbler and pie! You'll start by building it like a traditional pie, following up with all the good crumbly cobbler topping to really make it feel like you're getting the best of both worlds. (via Completely Delicious)
The Original Dish
Sour Cream French Toast with Brown Sugar Peaches
French toast for dessert has never looked so good. The real star of this recipe is the caramelized brown sugar peaches, which you'll dump on top of the toast (along with the residual peach syrup) to amp up the sweet, fruity flavors. (via The Original Dish)
Gastroplant
Roasted Peaches with Vegan Ice Cream & Granola
This is one of the best and easiest peach desserts you can make since the ingredient list is fairly simple compared to other recipes. To make it even more streamlined, opt to speedily air fry the peaches instead of firing up your oven to roast them. The homemade granola is the absolute best part, combining pecans, rolled oats, maple syrup, and miso for a perfectly crunchy and nutty topping. (via Gastroplant)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Peach Crumble Bars
These peach bars are 100% worthy of serving at your next summer soirée, since they're oh-so sharable. The buttery crust is infused with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to make every bite super comforting! (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Vanilla and Bean
Blueberry Peach Cobbler-Tart
This blueberry and peach combo is downright stunning. It's somewhere between a cobbler and a tart in terms of construction, but no matter how it turns out, it's gonna be delicious. Just look at that succulent filling! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Two Peas & Their Pod
Peach Coffee Cake
This recipe works well for breakfast, brunch, and dessert! A tender coffee cake batter is sprinkled with fresh peach pieces, topped with a cinnamon-y streusel topping, and finished off with strands of vanilla glaze to bring even more sweetness to the table. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Barley & Sage
Peach Macarons
If you're up for a baking challenge, these peachy macarons are the ultimate delight for tea time or even breakfast. Each half surrounds a super-sweet whipped cream filling with a dollop of fresh peach jam that's simply bursting with the fruit's freshness. (via Barley & Sage)
The Bossy Kitchen
Easy Summer Old Fashion Peach Cake
This one-pan peach cake is so suitable for a summer gathering. The batter itself is fairly simple, so the peaches get to shine in each forkful. If you wish to make the dish even more decadent, serve it alongside some vanilla ice cream or whipped cream! (via The Bossy Kitchen)
A Virtual Vegan
Vegan Peach Cobbler
This vegan peach cobbler is made with an easy 8 ingredients, so you can get to snacking on it way quicker. You can mix all of the components together in a single pan, which also makes cleanup shockingly easy! (via A Virtual Vegan)
Munching with Mariyah
Almond Peach Galette
Sweet galettes scream summertime, and this one is packed with peaches to amp up the seasonal vibes even more. The almond frangipane supplies a nice balance in terms of flavor and texture, too! (via Munching with Mariyah)
The Endless Meal
Peach Pancakes
We need these peachy pancakes, stat. They're layered with fresh peach pieces and white chocolate chips to truly transform a classic breakfast into a dessert. Make sure to use the freshest peaches you can find – they're particularly ripe in the thick of summertime. (via The Endless Meal)
Half Baked Harvest
Ginger Blackberry Peach Cobbler
Blackberries and peaches are a total power duo in this cobbler recipe. The addition of fresh ginger really elevates each bite, making the snacking experience warm, inviting, and absolutely addicting! (via Half Baked Harvest)
