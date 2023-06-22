12 Southern-Style Peach Cobbler Recipes That Are Mind-Blowingly Good
Summer signals the arrival of refreshing cocktails, the enticing aroma of fresh fruits at the market, and sandals adorning the streets. As the skirts get shorter, and temperatures get higher, we crave for lighter, more vibrant food! When it comes to summer desserts, we yearn for something cool, juicy, effortless, and energizing. Luckily, I'm here to bring you 12 delicious and easy Peach Cobbler recipes, the ideal summer treat! Luscious peaches, buttery biscuit-like crust, and the ideal balance of toasty spices and sugar are the perfect pair for porch-sits and summer nights. Prepare to wow your guests with this delicious treat on any summer occasion!
Skillet Brown Sugar Peach Cobbler
Image via Half Baked Harvest
A new take on the traditional cobbler, with rich brown sugar topping and juicy peaches cooked in a cast-iron skillet. You'll enjoy the ideal harmony of sweet and sour flavors with each bite, which is heightened by the thick buttery crust. This dish will undoubtedly become a family and friend favorite because it is a true celebration of the bounty of the summer. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Plant Paradox-Friendly Peach Cobbler (gluten-free, vegan & no added sugars)
Image via No Eggs Or Ham
If you're like me, and you want some juicy, flavorful summer dessert but sans too much sugar, then this is a healthier, low-calorie option. If you think plant Paradox-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, and added sugar-free can't fit into one treat, this meal proves you wrong! Requires only 1 mixing bowl and minimal ingredients, while staying fresh, sweet, and light. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler
Image via A Spicy Perspective
On hot summer days, the thought of being stuck indoors slaving over a hot stove is far from enchanting. However, the concept of using a slow cooker to whip up summer treats is something I can get behind. Imagine working all day and coming home to fresh dessert with almost zero effort! Check this recipe and try it out in your slow cooker! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Peach Cobbler With Cake Mix
Image via Give Recipe
Another option for a fresh summer treat is to simple up your ingredients! Who says we can't use whatever to make our lives easier? Juicy peaches, cake mix, and butter. Shortest ingredient list ever! (via Give Recipe)
Old School Easy Brown Sugar Peach Cobbler
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Classic! If you do have some time and childhood nostalgia kicks in, go for this one. Juicy peaches nestled in a luscious brown sugar sauce, with a heavenly crumbly topping and warm spices, makes every bite a harmonious blend of flavors. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Peach Cornbread Skillet Cobbler
Image via Pink Owl Kitchen
Even though a peach cobbler seems like a simple meal, some people favor a typical pie-like crust, while others favor a biscuit-like crust or a cake-like crust. This recipe uses a cornbread crust, which is unusual to see. Cobbler is elevated by the texture of the cornbread crust, luscious peaches, and cinnamon. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Homemade Peach Cobbler With Fresh Peaches
Image via Give Recipe
Try this recipe if you're seeking a simple peach cobbler recipe. Making coffee in the morning is comparable to how simple it is. You'll use it as your go-to recipe for any fruit cobblers — I guarantee it. (via Give Recipe)
Peach Cobbler With Biscuit Topping
Image via Barley & Sage
Juicy peaches bathed in their own sweet nectar and crowned with a fluffy, golden homemade biscuit topping. I don't think you can make it better than that! (via Barley & Sage)
Peach Blueberry Cobbler
Image via Barley & Sage
You crave classic Peach Cobbler, but also want to taste something new? Just add some blueberries and mix the sweet juiciness of peaches with the burst of tangy blueberries. Check this recipe for a fun combo! (via Barley & Sage)
Southern Double Crusted Cinnamon Sugar Peach Cobbler
Image via Half Baked Harvest
With the addition of the cozy and familiar flavors of cinnamon and sugar, the traditional cobbler is given an appealing variation. Each spoonful is a wonderful combination of sweet and sour, with juicy peaches snuggled beneath a buttery, cinnamon-kissed crust. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Easy Peach Cobbler Recipe
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Use this traditional Bisquick Peach Cobbler recipe for a genuine taste of the South. This delicacy is simple to make whether you have fresh peaches on hand or choose the convenience of frozen ones. Create a flawlessly golden and fluffy cobbler topping with Bisquick that goes well with the sweet and juicy peaches. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Quick Peach Cobbler Recipe
Image via Culinary Hill
With just 10 minutes of preparation, this homemade recipe is ready to bake. You'll adore the golden brown topping and bubbling peaches underneath. (via Culinary Hill)
