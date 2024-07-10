18 Colorful Finds Bringing Me Joy On Pinterest Right Now
Pinterest has a way of capturing my dream aesthetic – the way I want to dress, decorate my home, feed my friends and family, and travel. It's not only creatively inspiring, but it's also introduced me to some cool smaller brands I might not otherwise have discovered. Lately, I've been in a Pinterest mood, and rediscovered the site not just as an inspo tool but also as a shopping one. Here are 18 decor items, fashion pieces, and one delightful recipe I'm coveting right now.
Round House
Grazie Mille Plate
Even if I had to forgo any European travel this summer, I can still entertain like I'm on the Amalfi Coast. These classic Italian word plates made in new bone china were designed by Sydney-based artist Daimon Downey and are dishwasher, microwave and food safe, with a small rim to keep sauces from spilling. Bella!
Nordstrom
Misette Jardin Stripe Linen Napkins, Set of 4
Along the theme of outdoor entertaining, these scalloped linen napkins are so sweet and charming and way better than disposable ones. I want them in all the colors!
Modern Munchkin
The Typeset Co. Magnetic Letters, 200 pcs
Fun for kids and adults, I want these 1-inch magnets for my fridge to share silly messages with my daughter.
Winters Moon
Winter's Moon Japanese Storage Box
Storage is not the most exciting thing to have to buy, but it's so essential so you might as well add a splash of color. These boxes, designed in Denmark and made in Japan, are made of a better quality plastic, built to have a long life, is food safe, touch and scratch resistant, and mould and sun resistant.
Coming Soon New York
Swell Wall Catchall
This wave-shaped piece by Anna Dawson is perfect for an entryway and is both functional and a work of art.
Urban Outfitters
UO Mono Portable Lamp
We have a couple portable lamps at home and I love them for reading or bringing outside. This sleek table lamp with a bubblegum-shaped shade rotates to illuminate every angle, and is rechargeable via USB.
Spoonflower
Spoonflower Floral Checkerboard Wallpaper
Love the idea of this removable wallpaper with a retro vibe, designed by Michelle Parascandolo, as an accent wall in my daughter's room too. Instant happy!
Society of Wanderers
Society of Wanderers Striped Sheets
Pinterest is very aware that I am into stripes right now. These 100% French Flax linen sheets become softer over time and require no ironing, win-win!
Etsy
Etsy Scalloped Stripy Matchstick Pot
These scalloped match stick holders would be so cute as wedding favors or gifts or just sprinkled around the home. They've been hand-cast using white marble Jesmonite, creating a luxe sparkly effect.
Half Baked Harvest
Strawberry Chamomile Naked Cake Recipe
I'm growing strawberries in my garden for the first time this summer so we'll see if they are up for the task of gracing this adorable cake from Half Baked Harvest come August (my birthday month!).
Studio Opal
Le Bon Shoppe Boyfriend Socks
I've been playing around with calf-length socks recently and I adore this brand, and these colors!
Mille Francoise
Mille Francoise Skirt in Monaco Stripe
I tried on a skirt similar to this and still regret not getting it. I love the Mille brand, such good quality, and this cotton skirt is a perfect summer staple.
Coming Soon New York
Thomas Fuchs Melamine Plates
Back to outdoor parties! These handmade melamine plates are dishwasher safe and make a colorful statement on your indoor or outdoor table.
Trouva
Glass Tealight Lanterns
Another addition to my outdoor space are these modern tea light lanterns – will be buying as soon as I finish this article.;)
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Sandira Waffle Dishcloths, Set of 6
Call me strange, but I have a fetish for fancy dish towels, cloth napkins, and washcloths. They're sort of an affordable luxury, right? These Sandira Waffle dishcloths are made in a waffle-textured fabric and the pom-poms are the cutest!
Magill Clothing
Magill Tres Bien Sweatshirt
I'll be watching plenty of the Olympic Games in Paris this summer so why not represent with this "very good" crewneck sweatshirt in vintage ivory.
Etsy
Etsy 6-Inch House Numbers
House numbers can make such a difference in your curb appeal for a minimal cost. I love these red and Deco-inspired numbers, so unique!
Otto Tiles
Otto Tile Blue Marine Stripes Zellige
These Moroccan handmade zellige tile are perfect for walls, floors, indoors and outdoors. I've been looking to someday tile my stair risers for a creative twist (plus, the white paint constantly gets dirty). These are on my list!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more design inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Pinterest
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.