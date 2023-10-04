I’m Shaking In My Boots Because IHOP Just Started Serving Impossible Sausage
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
This is definite need-to-know info, vegans and vegetarians – you can now order Impossible sausage patties at the ever-iconic IHOP! Available on the menu as a side dish and part of the chain’s new Power Combo (served with egg whites, fresh fruit, and toast), I feel super elated to see plant-based offerings become more and more mainstream. This news goes beyond breakfast, too. IHOP is also searing and serving up Impossible burger patties on their beloved Steakburgers.
I may be an ex-vegetarian, but this news about IHOP sausage still excites me, because sometimes I don't really feel like eating meat meat. I know I’m not alone in that sentiment, speciality diets aside. The dine-in and fast food industries alike have seen a lot of success with other plant-based meat options, like Starbucks’ Impossible breakfast sandwich, Burger King’s Impossible Whopper, and Carl’s Jr.’s Beyond Famous Star burger – all of which are yummy as can be.
Image via Impossible Foods
In addition to the introduction of IHOP Impossible sausage and burger patties, the restaurant is debuting a handful of delectable seasonal menu items for the year. Here’s what you can expect for the fall season:
- Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
- Belgian Waffles with a variety of sweet (Strawberry Cheesecake, Oreo Cookie Crumble, Waffle Sundae) and savory toppings (Chicken & Waffles, Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles)
- Slow-Braised Beef Pot Roast
- Country Fried Steak
- Nashville Hot Melt
- Vanilla Creamy Cold Foam Cold Brew
- Tomato Basil Soup
- Buttermilk biscuits and biscuit sandwiches in a variety of sweet and savory flavors (Fresh Strawberries & Cream and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken)
What is IHOP plant-based sausage made of?
IHOP's latest plant-based sausage is none other than Impossible sausage, which is made of soy protein.
Does IHOP have the Impossible Burger?
Yes, as of September 2023, IHOP is officially serving Impossible Burger patties on their burger offerings.
Lead image via IHOP.
