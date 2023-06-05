Halloween's Come Early Because "Hocus Pocus 3" Is Officially Happening
As soon as we swap our sandals and summer dresses for cozy sweaters, we start getting in the mood to watch Hocus Pocus. The original 1993 film is full of nostalgia, laughs, and impeccable New England fall foliage. After last year's sequel broke records across the board, we learned that Hocus Pocus 3 in the series is officially in the works. Start planning your group Halloween costume — the holidays have come early!
Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?
Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is in development! In a recent interview with The New York Times, Walt Disney Pictures president Sean Bailey confirmed the three-quel is in development.
Who's returning for Hocus Pocus 3?
We don't have offical cast news yet, but we're hoping Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson Sisters.
Will Max, Allison, and Dani come back?
At the NYC premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, screenwriter Jen D’Angelo said she hopes we'll see Max (Omri Katz) and Allison (Vinessa) from the original film again.
“We tried so hard to get the original cast back for cameos and then it just kept not working out for one reason or the other,” D’Angelo said, via Variety. “But I’m hoping in ‘Hocus Pocus 3,’ we’ll see Max and Alison living in California.” We hope so too!
Where can I watch the movie?
You can watch both Hocus Pocusand Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, so it's safe to assume the new film will hit the streaming platform as well.
Was the first Hocus Pocus a flop?
The original Hocus Pocus grossed $8.1 million after its July release, and dropped out of the top ten two weeks later. But since then, it has become a cult classic and fan favorite!
What are the 3 sisters in Hocus Pocus?
Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) Sanderson are the three witchy sisters who want to stay young forever by feeding off the children of Salem.
Are the Sanderson sisters real?
While the Sanderson sisters are fictional, they were inspired by three sisters who were accused of witchcraft in Salem: Rebecca Towne Nurse, Mary Towne Easty, and Sarah Towne Cloyce.
