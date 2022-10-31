36 Recipes To Make The Most Of The Fall Harvest
Yes, the corn on the cob has vanished. You’ve probably eaten your last in-season cucumber of the year. Berries cost an arm and a leg again. But before you go mourning the loss of your watermelon, think on the warmer side of the food spectrum. We’ve entered a time of squash, apples, pumpkins — all added to steaming soups and morning muffins. And these 36 recipes will help you make the most of all that hearty fall produce.
Broccoli Pesto Pasta
Garlic-y broccoli pesto probably isn’t what you’d expect to find on your pasta, but it’s definitely the route you want to go. (via Fuss Free Cooking)
Homemade Cream of Mushroom Soup
Topped with crispy shiitakes and sage, this cream of mushroom soup gets a dose of flavor from marsala wine. (via Barley & Sage)
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
Ground turkey, tomatoes, bell peppers, cannellini and kidney beans, and — of course — unite to make this always-comforting dish. (via Salt & Lavender)
Ginger Butternut Squash Soup
What do 5, 30 and 110 have in common? This soup, with five ingredients, 30 minutes, and only 110 calories! (via Brit + Co)
Skinny Butternut Squash Lasagna
Apparently, pasta and butternut squash go together like peas and carrots… except! There were no noodles used in the making of this lasagna. The squash is stepping in and doing the heavy lifting here. (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Potato Biscuits
You’ve got the pot pie or the chicken noodle soup. Now all you need are these fluffy biscuits with melty butter. (via Back To Her Roots)
Sweet Potato Spudnuts
We’re not saying these breakfast pastries are healthy, but they’re healthier than Krispy Kremes. Made from sweet potato mash, they’re baked, not fried. (via Spoon Fork Bacon)
Sweet Potato Chips
One of these three ways to make sweet potato chips is sure to become your new favorite. (via A Side of Sweet)
Sweet Potato Snack Bars + Cream Cheese Frosting
It’s gluten-free, vegan and there’s frosting involved. Need we say more? (via The Colorful Kitchen)
Sweet Potato Hash
Just imagine tender poached eggs in a bed of crispy sweet potato hash. Now that’s a breakfast to get up early for. (via Snixy Kitchen)
Roasted Roots Rainbow Salad
Yeah, it’s almost too pretty to eat, but you should probably dive right in seeing as this salad is chockfull of great-for-you veggies. (via Borrowed Salt)
Cinnamon Ginger Baked Apple Chips
While we’re trying to stick to our diets before the holidays hit, we’ll be snacking on these apple chips when the sugar cravings take over. (via Hello Natural)
Butternut Alfredo Baked Shells
You get bonus points if you use whole wheat shells for this recipe. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Apple Pecan Cinnamon Pull Apart Bread
These mini loaves are perfect for holiday gifts… if you don’t eat them first. (via Sunday Morning Banana Pancakes)
Cheesy Apple Pie
Not only did we gather three different cheesy apple pie recipes, we made personal pies inside apples. You’re welcome. (via Brit + Co)
Grilled Donut and Pear Sundae
Pears and ice cream on grilled donuts? Yeah, we’d be into that. (via Taste and Tell)
Salted Caramel Pear Tarts
Sometimes you just need to stick your fork into something crispy and sweet. This pear tart will do the trick. (via Vikalinka)
Sweet Potato Mac ‘n’ Cheese
Get the kids to eat some extra veggies without hearing any whining. (via Kara Lydon)
Cranberry Ginger Pear Pie
Tart cranberries and sweet pears combine to create an effortlessly beautiful pie. Plus, who can resist a pink pie? Not us. (via Brown Eyed Baker)
Cranberry and White Chocolate Chip Cookies
These sweet and tart cookies should fill up your cookie jar nicely… for about two days. (via Chic and Sugar)
Chorizo, Sweet Potato and Swiss Chard Wrap
Chard can be just as delicious eaten raw as cooked. Especially when it’s wrapped around sweet potatoes and sausage. (via The Endless Meal)
Cranberry Walnut Swirl Bread
Remember those holiday fruit cakes? Trade in those recipes for this much more acceptable swirly bread. (via Seasons and Suppers)
Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats
Ever wished you could have warm oatmeal and a slice of pumpkin pie for breakfast on a work day? Now you can. (via Eat Good 4 Life)
Apple Cider Donuts
Because these doughnuts are baked instead of fried, they're basically like eating an apple — or something like that. (via Culinary Hill)
Pumpkin Pie Cobbler
A cobbler baked into a pie? We’re wild like that. (via Brit + Co)
Almond Pear Smoothie
Say hello to delicious energy. This sweet smoothie will give a jump start to your busy day. (via Food Faith Fitness)
Sweet Potato Apple Ginger Juice
Do you feel a cold coming on? Make yourself this juice to bulk up on some vitamins. (via Taste Love and Nourish)
Cream Cheese Swirled Cinnamon Pumpkin Coffee Cake
Coffee cake gets a seasonal twist from pumpkin and cream cheese, making it perfect for crisp, cool mornings.
Pears, Prosciutto and Gorgonzola Pizza
If apples and cheese can go together, so can pears and gorgonzola. Try it on your next pizza night. (via Recipe Runner)
Savory Butternut Squash Casserole
Sort of like a stuffing, this casserole lets butternut squash be the star while bringing in savory elements like bacon, nuts, and crushed crackers. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Pumpkin Pie Cookies
Now you don’t have to choose between a slice of pumpkin pie and a cookie. (via Savory Nothings)
Spicy Chicken Enchilada Tacos With Apple-Pomegranate Salsa
Here is the perfect combination of spicy and sweet. We’ll put money down that you won’t mind eating these leftovers. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Sausage Swiss Chard Rigatoni
What’s the best way to add green veggies to your plate? Smother them in tomato sauce and cheese. (via Gather and Dine)
Vegan Pasta With Broccoli and Cauliflower
Jazz up your boring old bow-tie pasta with some sun-dried tomatoes and greens. (via Life Not Just on the Sweet Side)
One Pot Stove-Top Pumpkin Mac and Cheese
Sneak some nutrient-dense pumpkin into classic mac and cheese for the ultimate fall comfort food. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Cheese Broccoli Crostini
What’s the only thing better than the broccoli and cheese combo? Broccoli and cheese on toasted bread. (via The Miniature Moose)
What is your favorite way to cook with fall’s bounty? Tell us below!