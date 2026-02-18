Lana Condor Is Finally In A New Movie Called 'Pretty Lethal' — & It Will Fill The 'Yellowjackets' Void

Lana Condor, Avantika, and Iris Apatow are starring in a brand new movie called Pretty Lethal that girly girls and powerhouse women alike are going to love (because let's face it: those two classifications aren't mutually exclusive, and I'm sick of pretending they are). The film (which has women behind the camera too!) is about five ballerinas who find themselves in a survival situation after their bus breaks down. Think of it like Angelina Ballerina meets Yellowjackets.

“In Pretty Lethal, I wanted to bring the highly specific skillset of a ballerina to the action space," director Vicky Jewson said in a statement. "This world and our incredible young cast gave me the freedom to swing between horror, comedy and action to create a breathless rollercoaster ride. The troupe embraces team work, sisterhood and ballet-fu in order to stay alive. Dance like your life depends on it!”

Here's everything you need to know about Pretty Lethal, streaming on Prime Video March 25, 2026.

What is Pretty Lethal about? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) This action thriller (which was previously titled Ballerina Overdrive) follows five ballerinas who are, at the moment, not on speaking terms. They're on the way to a major dance competition when their bus breaks down and they find themselves at a super creepy inn run by a former ballerina named Devora Kasimer (Uma Thurman). It doesn't take long for the uncomfortable situation to turn dangerous — and for the girls to use their best ballerina training as survival skills.

Where can I watch Pretty Lethal? SXSW/Amazon MGM Studios The movie will drop on Prime Video March 25, 2026. It's making its premiere at the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 13.

Who's starring in Pretty Lethal with Iris Apatow? SXSW/Amazon MGM Studios The cast of Pretty Lethal has some of the coolest names in movies right now. We'll see Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, Millicent Simmonds, Avantika, Maddie Ziegler, Michael Culkin, Lydia Leonard, and Uma Thurman in the movie. I can't wait to see all of these faces onscreen together — they're all so talented on their own and I know they're going to make even more of an impression together.