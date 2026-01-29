Is it really a new month if there's not a new lineup of Trader Joe's products? In my own grocery-obsessed world, I think not. I'm dedicated to tracking down the best new Trader Joe's finds each month, and the items that just hit shelves for January 2026 are too good. From a Dubai chocolate-approved spread and OLIPOP dupes to a delicious frozen dessert, I simply can't wait to spot these eight newcomers at my local Trader Joe's.

@traderjoestalia Pistachio Spread The possibilities are truly endless with this first new Trader Joe's find: Pistachio Spread! Smooth and perfectly nutty, I think it'd be perfect as a spread for toasts and bagels, an addition to homemade lattes, a topping for ice cream, an inclusion in baked goods, and much more. You could even craft up your very own Dubai chocolate bars! It just hit TJ's shelves at $6.49 a jar.

Trader Joe's Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda Some Trader Joe's shoppers that spotted this new prebiotic soda have compared it to OLIPOP, except a pinch cheaper. At $1.99 a pop (get it?), this strawberry and vanilla-flavored sparkling beverage delivers gut-healthy benefits via agave inulin (soluble fiber extracted from agave plants). Each one has just 4 grams of sugar, too.

Trader Joe's Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda Trader Joe's prebiotic soda will also be shoppable in this delicious cherry cola flavor for $1.99. Sip away!

Trader Joe's Uncured Salami Snacker Savory snack lovers, rise up! Trader Joe's has started stocking this convenient snack pack loaded with uncured salami and provolone cheese for just $2.69. Oh yeah, and it comes with a whopping 21 grams of protein. As someone who loves herself some charcuterie (but also some high-protein grocery finds) I will absolutely be trying this out in January. It appears it'll be joining TJ's permanent lineup since it's not marked as 'limited time' on their website. Woo!

Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Perfect Mini Bars One of my favorite grab-and-go snacks from Trader Joe's is Perfect Bar's classic Peanut Butter Protein Bar since it's high in protein, yet minimally processed. So, imagine my surprise when I saw TJ's had listed this mini version on their site! Not to mention each bar gets the chocolate chip treatment – yum! This 8-count box contains snackable bars made with organic peanut butter, cashew butter, organic dark chocolate, sea salt, honey, and a mix of organic dried whole food powders for full-on cookie dough flavor. Find it for $7.49.

Trader Joe's Brigadeiros Brazil's national truffle has officially landed at Trader Joe's for January 2026. These dense and delectable balls of chocolate fudge are rolled in chocolate sprinkles for the utmost delight. You can track 'em down in the freezer aisle for $3.99.

Trader Joe's Scalloped Cracker Trio Why should you have to choose just one box of crackers from Trader Joe's snack aisle when you could simply buy this $3.99 find? The box comes with three different flavors: Rosemary, Red Chili, and Garlic. This array makes the perfect lineup for celebratory snack spreads. Plus, the real fun lies in selecting which Trader Joe's dips you'll pair each iteration with.

Trader Joe's Dusty Blue Large Insulated Bag Trader Joe's tote bag collection just keeps getting better. Newly launched ahead of the new year, this large insulated bag reimagines a TJ's staple in the coolest blue hue. According to Trader Joe's, each bag is a foot-and-a-half wide and just over a foot deep, accommodating nearly 8 gallons of groceries. The padded sides not only keep your goodies cold, but they help protect your items against drops and other damages. Like many of Trader Joe's past limited-time tote bag releases, this Dusty Blue cutie is sure to go quick. Find it on shelves now for $8.99.

