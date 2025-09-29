I Tried Starbucks’ New Protein Drinks Before They Hit Menus – Here Are My Honest Thoughts

When Starbucks announced they were launching protein drinks, I was instantly intrigued. As a protein and coffee lover who prefers to eat a majority of my meals at home (and make my drinks myself), I've always been a bit skeptical about huge food chains coming out with health-conscious menu items. But, the tides are changing–there's a real appetite for protein amongst consumers (a recent report from Cargill found that 61% of consumers upped their protein intake in 2024, up from only 48% in 2019), and companies must adapt.

Thus, Starbucks released both Protein Cold Foams and Protein Lattes that pack up to 36 grams of protein (for a grande size) for people to get their gains on. I got to try some variations on the new offerings before they hit menus. Here are my full thoughts!

Scroll on for my review of Starbucks' new Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes!

Meredith Holser Iced Matcha Latte + Banana Protein Cold Foam This was the very first of the three bevs I got to try, and I must say it was exquisite. I was way more subtle on the banana flavor than I expected, but the protein cold foam itself was still rich and creamy, adding a nice difference in texture from the iced matcha layer. After sipping further, I concluded that it literally tasted like banana pudding. Much like the trio of protein drinks as a whole, it offered such a nice, sweet sip that bordered dessert-y territory—even if it is a better-for-you choice.

Meredith Holser Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte + Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Cold Foam Next up, I tried the new Protein Latte in sugar-free vanilla flavor. This drink was crafted with Starbucks' new protein milk, which is made with 2% milk blended with a "premium" whey protein. (This protein milk can be substituted in any hot or iced drink that's made with milk, like lattes, macchiatos, or coconut milk Refreshers.) It was also topped with sugar-free vanilla Protein Cold Foam, stacking up to be a somewhat-sweet flavor. Upon sipping, it actually wasn’t too overwhelming. I expected more coffee notes, but that could be due to the smaller cup since tall sizes at Starbucks are made with less espresso. Nonetheless, it was super smooth with zero clumps–a challenging feat when it comes to any protein powder!

Meredith Holser Cold Brew + Chocolate Protein Cold Foam This protein-forward drink was by far my favorite of the three I tried. I’m a chocolate fiend at heart, so I didn’t expect to not like it. Boasting a layer of chocolate-flavored Protein Cold Foam on top of some Starbucks cold brew prepped with just a little bit of vanilla syrup, my first sip tasted just like brownie batter—insanely good. The foam itself was perfectly sweet and complemented the bitter cold brew so well. I couldn’t stop sipping it!

My Final Verdict On Starbucks' Protein Drinks Meredith Holser Starbucks’ new protein drinks offerings are a solid choice if you already make frequent runs to the cafe chain. Every combination I tried was superb, plus, you can easily customize your very own bev to be protein-packed with their vast array of options. The cold foam is rich and flavorful without tasting artificial. If you tend to want to treat yourself (but avoid doing so due to your protein goals), Starbucks’ protein drinks now make it possible so you don’t have to sacrifice anything. The only downside to note about the drinks is the whey protein powder they use isn’t vegan-friendly. But, given how good my taste test went, I wouldn’t be surprised if Starbucks finds success with the new protein drink suite and develops plant-based options in the future! Yum all around.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news + reviews!