Dunkin’ Just Debuted Their Fall Menu – 3 Items I Can’t Wait To Order
Dunkin’ is now in the pumpkin game! The chain debuted their fall menu on August 28, and it’s packed with so many seasonal goodies. In addition to several returning fan-favorites, Dunkin’ introduced two new drinks to the lineup. There’s even a new insane meal deal that will totally save your wallet (and cravings) on busy mornings. Dunkin’truly doesn’t miss when it comes to newmenu drops, so scroll on to see everything worth trying this season!
Dunkin'
Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte
Bring me all the pumpkin spice drinks! This iconic returning menu item can be ordered hot or iced. It's crafted with espresso, milk, pumpkin syrup, and vanilla syrup for a deliciously fall-worthy sip. It's topped off with warm fall spices, cinnamon sugar, and of course, whipped cream.
Dunkin'
NEW! Dunkalatte
This new latte is sweet, creamy, and "unlike anything else," per Dunkin'. It's like a standard latte, except it's made with coffee milk (instead of plain milk) and rich espresso. A true double dose!
Dunkin'
NEW! Almond Spice Coffee
The Almond Spice Coffee combines hot or iced coffee with flavors of pumpkin and toasted almonds and is finished off with a nice splash of almond milk to enhance its yummy nuttiness.
Dunkin'
Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
This sammie features a fried egg, white cheddar cheese, and Maple Sugar Bacon in between a flaky croissant. You can also order the Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon on its own, too!
Dunkin'
Maple Sugar Bacon Wake-Up Wrap
The sweet bacon is also orderable via Dunkin's tasty Wake-Up Wrap this fall!
Dunkin'
Loaded Hash Browns
Give me 10 of these, stat. These hash brown bites are loaded up with a drizzle of warm cheddar queso and lotsa crumbled bacon pieces for a savory start to the day.
Dunkin'
Banana Chocolate Chip Loaf
This ready-to-eat banana bread slice is packed with mini chocolate chips to evoke morningtime joy. It's gonna taste so delectable alongside the new Dunkalatte.
Dunkin'
Apple Cider Donut
Making its menu debut for the first time since 2021, the Apple Cider Donut is filled with apple-y flavors and coated in a nice layer of cinnamon sugar.
Dunkin'
Pumpkin Muffin
Get your seasonal dose of pumpkin via the Pumpkin Muffin. I promise you won't regret it! It's moist on the inside, but boasts a satisfying topping of pumpkin crumbles and a drizzle of icing. Yum!
Dunkin'
Pumpkin Donut
The Pumpkin Donut will be gone before you know it. Indulge in pumpkin spice and a coating of icing during your next Dunkin' run!
Pumpkin Munchkins
You can also snag these little pumpkin bites that are easily snackable when you're on the go.
Dunkin's New $6 Meal Deal
Dunkin'
Now, for a deal that rivals all of my favorite coffee shops! Dunkin' is introducing the $6 Meal Deal alongside the new fall menu. You can order a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, plain Hash Browns, and a Medium Hot or Iced Coffee for just $6. That's huge, y'all! The meal deal is only available Dunkin’ locations nationwide for a limited time, so run, don't walk!
