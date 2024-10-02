19 Cozy Fall Breakfast Ideas To Help You Wake Up
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The best part about fall – other than figuring out your Halloween costume and making all the PSLs in the world – is the comfort food. Though cozy lunches and dinners are great, you can kickstart your day with even more coziness with one of these fall breakfast ideas! From sweet to savory dishes, these fall breakfast ideas not only taste like the season, but they bring unparalleled mealtime satisfaction and enough energy to help you take on the day. You’ll definitely be excited to wake up in the AM knowing that one of these tasty fall breakfast ideas are on the menu – check the recipes out for yourself below!
Figen Kokol / PEXELS
Protein Pancakes
These hearty protein pancakes provide such a nice balance between getting your daily nutrition in while also enjoying a sweet treat. Pro tip: add in some pumpkin pie spice to give the batter even more fall edge and flavor! (via Brit + Co)
Leslie Grow
Lazy Breakfast Sandwiches
These crowd-pleasing breakfast sandwiches are made possible with the magic of Hawaiian sweet rolls. First, batch-cook your eggs and sausage in a sheet pan, then get ready to build the tastiest sammies of your life. The best part is they're highly customizable – add in veggies to the eggs and play around with different cheeses until you find your perfect fall breakfast combo. (via Maria Provenzano for Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal Muffins
Use up some oats, warm spices, and your apple of choice (we get it – not everyone can be a Granny Smith fan), and a few other pantry staples to craft these nutritious breakfast muffins. Just toss all the ingredients in one big bowl and bake, then you've got enough on-the-go bites to last you the entire week! (via Brit + Co)
Brittany Griffin
Vegetarian Egg Cups
These healthy egg bites are reminiscent of our fave Starbucks food order, but cost way less to make right at home. You can easily swap out the veggies and choice of cheese for your own personal taste, too. These meal prep-able bites make the perfect fall breakfast since they're packed with enough protein to fuel you for the day. (via Kelly Senyei of Just a Taste for Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Traditional Norwegian Pancakes
You'd be surprised at just how easy these Norwegian pancakes are to make! Just 5 ingredients, and you've got some seriously delish, satisfyingly thin, and perfectly sweet flapjacks on your plate. Top your creation with seasonal fruits like apple, cranberry, or figs to really dig into the fall vibes. (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
Sarah Anderson
Chicken & Waffles
Does it really get better than some good ol' chicken & waffles? We think not. The crispy, breadcrumb-covered chicken tenders in this recipe do require a bit of extra work, but it's so worth it once you sink your teeth into a bite that's both sweet and savory. And syrupy – never forget the syrup! (via Sarah Anderson for Brit + Co)
Coup de Pates
Olympic Chocolate Muffins
Chocolate is yummy any time of year, which is why you need to try making these muffins that went viral over the summer Olympics. Made with a touch of instant coffee and packed with a rich dark chocolate ganache filling, these may not be the healthiest of fall breakfast ideas, but dang, are they good! (via Jordan Howlett / Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies
These healthy, gluten-free, and low-cost breakfast cookies will certainly set your day off on the right foot. Pumpkin puree, flax meal, pepitas, dried cranberries (for the fall-ness of it all), and coconut are all wonderful additions to the oat-packed dough. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
The Edgy Veg
Vegan Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
This dairy free, vegetarian, and vegan breakfast casserole is perfect for serving a brunch crowd with specific dietary restrictions. It's definitely super hearty since it's made with tater tots, tofu scramble, and plant-based sausage. It delivers the same bulky, breakfast-y effect as a non-vegan option would, and the best part is you'll have plenty of leftovers if you end up making it just for yourself! (via The Edgy Veg)
Clean Cuisine
Monkey Bread
Monkey bread is the childhood breakfast of our dreams, so if you're stuck on what to make the fam for a lazy Sunday brunch, let this recipe dissolve all your problems – no monkey business here! These soft and doughy bread rolls get coated in a delightful cinnamon-sugar blend before being glazed in a super-sweet cream cheese frosting. (via Clean Cuisine)
Half Baked Harvest
Cheesy Pesto Avocado Bacon Breakfast Burritos
These totally meal prep-worthy burritos combine cheese, eggs, spinach, roasted potatoes, avocado, and crispy bacon for a very satisfying fall breakfast. Your morning routine will become a thousand times easier if you make 'em ahead of time and freeze them so they keep the entire week! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Crowded Kitchen
Vegan Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash
Sweet potato and kale are an absolute power combo, but we bet you've never thought of having them for breakfast before. Don't shy away from hearty vegan fall breakfast ideas like this one – it's packed with essential vitamins and minerals, as well as protein to keep you full and satisfied all morning long! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Earthly Provisions
Matcha Overnight Oats
This overnight oats recipe is a delectable two-fer, being loaded with fiber from the oats and chia seeds, as well as caffeine from the matcha powder. So, you'll wake up to a nice boost of energy that's also great for your gut! (via Earthly Provisions)
Completely Delicious
Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
It doesn't get more fall than this! These buttery biscuits paired with a rich sausage gravy simply don't compare to anything you can order at a restaurant since they're made with love right at home. (via Completely Delicious)
Kathryn's Kitchen
Gingerbread Oatmeal
Your kitchen will start smelling like absolute heaven the moment you start whipping up this oatmeal on the stove top. With the help of ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, this hearty, fiber-rich bowl earns the tastiest fall twist. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
The First Mess
Leftover Mashed Potato Waffles
Potatoes and waffles are pretty much two of our favorite things, so combining each food into one is so genius. You'll fall in love with the crispy exterior, while the inside stays fluffy and tender. Serve with avocado, lox, or eggs to make these bites even more breakfast-worthy. (via The First Mess)
Feel Good Foodie
Shakshuka
Shakshuka – AKA runny eggs cooked in a bath of flavorful tomatoes, bell pepper, and spices – is a classic when it comes to fall breakfast ideas. There's a good amount of spicy flair and plenty of heartiness to go around. Share this one-skillet meal with friends and loved ones with a side of toasty, crispy bread for dipping delight. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Takes Two Eggs
Apple Cider Mochi Donuts
Apple cider donuts for the win! These sweet treats have a unique mochi-like texture, thanks to the addition of sweet rice flour. It makes them super tender and bouncy – you won't be able to get enough! These donuts would make an excellent addition to your Saturday breakfast plans alongside a cup of pumpkin-spiced coffee for fall time. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Butternut Bakery
Sweet Potato Muffins with Maple Pecan Butter
These muffins are 100% vegan, though they don't taste like it at all! They're also free of processed sugar, making them a healthy bite to enjoy in the AM. The maple-pecan butter totally makes this recipe. (via Butternut Bakery)
