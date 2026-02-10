Don't Know What To Make With Cottage Cheese? Try These 13 Sweet And Savory Recipes

Check out cottage cheese ice cream, cottage cheese pasta sauce, and beyond with these 13 genius recipes

Despite the origins of cottage cheese being a little... funky, people are eating it in more innovative ways than ever. Thehas brought about a newfound passion for the, and all reservations about texture aside, it's pretty tasty – especially in these recipes. You can concoct it into a creamy, or whip it up into a thick pasta sauce, thanks to its light flavor.

Cottage Cheese Ice Cream Feel Good Foodie Immerse yourself in the cottage-y, cheese-y world with an iced treat! Cottage cheese ice cream is insanely easy to make, since all you need to do is blend the ingredients together then fold in your desired toppings. This recipe tells you what you need for Peanut Butter Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Banana Cream Pie flavors, but you can absolutely get adventurous crafting your own. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Cottage Cheese Chocolate Pudding Rachel Mansfield Just because an ingredient is healthy (see: cottage cheese's high protein content) doesn't mean it has to be boring. Skip the bland bowls of fruit and prep this chocolate pudding for dessert instead! You only need four ingredients and a blender. Tempting! (via Rachel Mansfield)

Cottage Cheese Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Banana Muffins Half Baked Harvest Peanut butter, banana, and chocolate are a killer combo on their own, but the trio meets cottage cheese in this easy muffin recipe to form an even better bite. The chunky cheese undoubtedly adds moisture to each muffin, plus you can excuse these sweets as healthy, thanks to the protein addition. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Strawberry Cottage Cheese Smoothie Live Eat Learn High-protein cottage cheese takes the place of your expected Greek yogurt in this smoothie recipe. Sweeten your sip up a bit using honey and vanilla extract – you won't even taste the cottage cheese! (via Live Eat Learn)

Cottage Cheese Pancakes Feel Good Foodie The fact that you can give a protein boost to the best breakfast food around has us reeling. Pancakes pair with the protein from cottage cheese that also brings body to each stack. Don't you dare forget the syrup! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Cottage Cheese Mac Rachel Mansfield First, combine some cottage cheese with melty cheddar to craft the flavorful base of this mac n' cheese. All that's left to do is cook your go-to pasta cut and swirl it around in the sauce! (via Rachel Mansfield)

Whipped Cottage Cheese Dip A Spicy Perspective Doctor up your chips and veggie sticks with this cottage cheese-infused dip. This easy recipe forms a creamy consistency that is so delicious. (via A Spicy Perspective)

Sage Pumpkin Pasta Bake with Kale and Buttered Pecans The Endless Meal Infuse your coziest nights with autumnal flavors using this yummy pasta bake recipe! Each forkful is dripping in a cottage cheese-pumpkin sauce that's complemented ahh-mazingly by tender sage and kale. (via The Endless Meal)

Easy Cottage Cheese Omelette Live Eat Learn Power up your A.M. eggs with a dollop of cottage cheese. You can either mix some in with your eggs, or use it to top a gorgeously folded omelette. (via Live Eat Learn)

Cottage Cheese Banana Bread Rachel Mansfield Even banana bread has gotten a cottage cheese makeover. This recipe is lower in sugar, but higher in protein than your regular recipe – and still tastes heavenly. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Scrambled Eggs with Cottage Cheese Feel Good Foodie Just like prepping a cottage cheese-loving omelette, you can dress up scrambled eggs! The cottage cheese adds a unique flavor and fluffs up your eggs in no time. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Creamy Cottage Cheese Tomato Pasta Feel Good Foodie You need just six ingredients to form this tangy, cheesy, hearty pasta dish! One of them is, of course, cottage cheese. It adds tons of cheesiness and protein content to this comforting meal. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Cottage Cheese Banana Pudding Rachel Mansfield We're all for high-protein desserts, and this banana pudding is immediately added to our recipe list. It carries all the best flavors you know, love, and expect from a banana pudding, but is a pinch healthier! (via Rachel Mansfield)

