You Probably Didn't Know Minka Kelly Learned This Skill For 'Ransom Canyon'
Seeing Josh Duhamel, Garrett Wareing, and Minka Kelly ride horses for their Netflix show Ransom Canyon is impressive in and of itself, but turns out Minka learned a whole other skill for her character Quinn: classical piano! Because Quinn is a very talented piano player (she did get an offer from the New York Philharmonic after all), Minka didn't want to just pretend to play the piano. So she had her partner, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, help her learn ahead of filming!
Here's what Minka Kelly said about learning to play the piano for Ransom Canyon.
Can Minka Kelly play the piano?
Minka revealed her favorite part about joining Ransom Canyon was that she had to learn how to play piano. "A lil piano I was learning and practicing for #RansomCanyon," she said in an Instagram post. "One of my favorite things about getting to play Quinn was that I’d have to learn to play the piano. Music written by our most brilliant composer, @jeff_cardoni."
And not only can she play music, she can now learn songs by heart!
"I learned while filming Ransom because I had to," she tellsPeople. "So I can memorize songs on the piano. I can't read music, but if I rehearse it and play it enough times...I'll usually ask my partner to show me how it goes. And then he'll show me where my hands go. Then I'll just do it over and over again until I've memorized it."
"There's a couple that we play in the house, Erik Satie's Gymnopédies songs, that I love so much that I tried to learn, and I was able to do maybe the first half of it," she continues. "If it's slow and simple enough, I'll give it a whirl."
And she also revealed why acting is the most important thing for her.
Minka Kelly has been open about how much solace she finds in acting after a rough childhood. "I found acting before therapy, so it was my first sort of place where I got to learn who I was. And that's a big part of acting is knowing what you have to offer," she tellsPeople, adding that her first acting teacher Janet Alhanti helped her grow as a person, not just an artist.
"No one had ever seen me the way she did or called me on all the bullsh—t that I was offering, and that felt really good for someone to be a little hard on me."
