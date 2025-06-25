'Ransom Canyon' Is Officially Coming Back To Netflix For Season 2!

Yellowstone fans couldn't get enough of all the romance and drama in Netflix's new show Ransom Canyon, starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel. Despite its 55 percent Tomatometer on RT (which is higher than 1923's 52 percent Popcorn meter; I'm shocked), fans can't stop talking about it.

Thank goodness we don't have to wonder much longer about what happened after the Ransom Canyon ending, because season 2 is officially coming to Netflix! That means we'll see Minka Kelly, Josh Duhamel, Lizzy Greene, and the rest of the cast saddle up again, and I can't wait. Here's what we know!

Here's everything we know about Ransom Canyon season 2 on Netflix.

Is there a season 2 of Ransom Canyon? Anna Kooris/Netflix Yes, we're getting a Ransom Canyon season 2! And we're in for so much more drama, romance, and hopefully some answers about Yancy Grey's wife. “I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon,” showrunner & executive producer April Blair told TUDUM. “Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride.” “My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don’t want it to end, and you just want more,” she previously said. “It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don’t want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It’s how I feel about the show watching it.”

What's going to happen in Ransom Canyon season 2? Netflix In addition to all the mystery surrounding Yancy's wife, Quinn and Staten's relationship is on thin ice — especially since Staten punched David and Quinn's leaving for Manhattan to be a part of the New York Philharmonic. “That’s one of my favorite things about this show,” Minka Kelly told TUDUM about Quinn's decision to go after her dreams. “A lot of times the women, Quinn in particular, are not making choices that you typically see in a romance on TV.” But it sounds like Josh Duhamel has all but ruled out the idea of Staten joining Quinn in the city. “Can you imagine Staten living in a studio apartment in New York? No thank you,” he said. “I just don’t think it’s someplace Staten would move…but I’d like to find out.” Then there's the teens; Lauren and Lucas have declared their love for each other but their futures (and whether they're able to leave Ransom Canyon) are still up in the air. We'll have to wait for season 2 to see what happens!

Where can I watch Ransom Canyon season 2? Anna Kooris/Netflix Ransom Canyon season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix. Season 1 dropped in 2025, so fingers crossed we see new episodes in 2026! Here's the full episode list so far: Season 1, Episode 1 "Don't Let Me Fall" premiered on April 17, 2025

"Don't Let Me Fall" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Sure as the Day Is Long" premiered on April 17, 2025

"Sure as the Day Is Long" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Trouble Can Be Fun Sometimes" premiered on April 17, 2025

"Trouble Can Be Fun Sometimes" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "That Boy Is My Whole Heart" premiered on April 17, 2025

"That Boy Is My Whole Heart" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "I Love a Good Secret" premiered on April 17, 2025

"I Love a Good Secret" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "We Need to Talk About Reid" premiered on April 17, 2025

"We Need to Talk About Reid" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "By the Grace of God" premiered on April 17, 2025

"By the Grace of God" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 "The Bad Seed" premiered on April 17, 2025

"The Bad Seed" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 9 "About Forever" premiered on April 17, 2025

"About Forever" premiered on April 17, 2025 Season 1, Episode 10 "Maybe It's Time Yancy Grey Dies Too" premiered on April 17, 2025

Who's in the Ransom Canyon season 2 cast? What happens at the end of Ransom Canyon? Anna Kooris/Netflix The Ransom Canyon season 2 cast would surely feature all our favorite stars including: Josh Duhamel as Staten

as Staten Minka Kelly as Quinn

as Quinn Eoin Macken as Davis

as Davis Lizzy Greene as Lauren

as Lauren Marianly Tejada as Ellie

as Ellie Jack Schumacher as Yancy

as Yancy Garrett Wareing as Lucas

as Lucas Andrew Liner as Reid

Where is Ransom Canyon filming? Netflix Ransom Canyon films in Las Vegas, New Mexico, as well as Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Already missing Staten, Quinn, and the crew? Check out 3 Netflix TV Shows To Watch After Ransom Canyon.

This post has been updated.