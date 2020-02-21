25 of the Coolest Ways to Reduce Single-Use Plastic
Have you been giving single-use plastic the side eye lately? Us, too. The ubiquitous material has found its way into our landfills and oceans, and it's more important than ever to slow it down. Luckily, more and more brands are woke to the issue and are not only developing alternative solutions, but are creating products that are modern and, dare we say, straight up cool. We've rounded up the best products that let you keep doin' you, while also doing some serious good for the planet.
Glass Room Spray Bottle ($9) and Room Spray Concentrate ($6) Keep your home smelling fresher than ever with Grove Collective's glass room spray bottle and refills, which come in scents like Eucalyptus and Spearmint, Lavender and Bergamot, and more (including seasonal varieties).
UO Reusable Lunch Bowl ($10) With a bowl as avante garde as this one, you'd never forget your office lunch at home again.
HiBAR Volumize Shampoo and Conditioner Set ($27) Ditch plastic bottles and suds your hair with this volumizing bar duo (there's a moisturizing version, too). Skeptical? HiBAR has an average of 4.95–star reviews.
Parachute Wool Dryer Balls ($19) A great alternative to one-use dryer sheets, these round woolen balls soften clothes, reduce drying time, and each one lasts 1,000 loads.
bkr Spiked Naked Water Bottle ($58) It's pink, it's edgy, it's made of silicone and glass...what's not to love?
Elago Duo AirPods Case ($12) What's almost as easy to loose as AirPods themselves? Their case. If you need to replace, opt for these cute colorful silicone options.
Rosebud Perfume Co. Smith's Strawberry Lip Balm Tin ($7) That's right, this cult-favorite lip balm has been eco-friendly all along thanks to never giving up on its tin packaging.
Bee's Wrap Set of 3 Wraps (18) This one goes right back to Mother Nature. To package up food and more, you can use these sheets made of bee's wax and cotton that are designed to be used again and again.
Caseative Candy Color Silicone Phone Case ($8) Changing up your phone case is always a fun way to revamp your style, but next time opt for silicon over plastic (to keep micro-plastics out of our oceans). These cute pastel options are great for absorbing the shock of every (inevitable) fall.
Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods ($22-$56) and Dish Detergent Pods ($20-$40) We know what you're thinking: "What, isn't that plastic?" Answer: nope! Dropps laundry detergent and dishwasher pods are made of dissolvable plant enzymes, and clean without the use of toxins.
The MakeUp Eraser Black Eyelash ($20) The Makeup Eraser has changed the take-the-day-off game by removing even waterproof mascara by just adding water. And one cloth will see a lot of beauty trends come and go because it lasts three to five years.
Myro Start Kit ($10-16) You might not think of your deodorant until you um *sniff* need it, but Myro has given it a lot of thought for us. It's smart design reduces waste by keeping the same case forevs, and refilling the balm as you need it (and recycling it once you're done).
Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Single-Blade Razor ($68) We love a product that's better for the environment, and your bathroom style. This chic steel razor removes hair and plastic out of your (silky smooth) life.
Stasher Reusable Silicone Bag Multi-Pack ($50) When was the last time your snack bag stood up on its own? Or wasn't thrown in the trash later? These made-to-last bags double as pantry storage and on-the-go munchie containers.
Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicures - Peony Round ($14) A manicure that lasts and lasts and lasts is every beauty lover's dream. Static Nails invented just that, with reusable pop-on nails that come in fashion-forward shades and shapes.
Kitsch 5-Pack Printed Hair Ties ($8) Gentle on your hair as much as they are for the planet, Kitsch hair ties are a great alternative to clear plastic options. Plus, they prevent that dreaded kink and aren't a strain on strands.
Euro Cuisine Greek-Style Yogurt Strainer ($26) Ever since China has stopped accepting America's plastic, most yogurt containers made their way to landfills instead of recycling centers. The solution? Make your own with this maker, strainer, and container in one.
Package Free Tea Tree Charcoal Facial Bar Soap ($12) Get the benefits of pore-clearing charcoal and acne-fighting tea tree oil with this package-free facial bar soap.
Blueland The Clean Essentials ($39) Blueland has been completely rethought home cleaning and care. Never throw out another multi-purpose cleaner or hand soap bottle again—instead, purchase these unbreakable bottles and refill them with dissolvable pods that cost just $2 a pop (with packaging that's recyclable and compostable).
Standard Baggu ($12) As Phoebe from Friends would say, this bag is your lobster! The perfect carry all for farmer's markets, or even an on-point vacation bag.
Saalt Menstraul Cup ($29) Every month, we're almost guaranteed to throw out at least a handful of used tampons and pads. Notice how we said almost? Break the, er, cycle and opt for a reusable menstrual cup that safely and effectively collects your flow month after month.
Thinx Super Hiphugger ($39) Not into menstrual cups, or prefer to have backup? Add Thinx to your top drawer. These undies are designed to absorb flow without making you feel wet (yes, really).
Well Earth Goods No Plastic Bamboo Hair Brush ($21) Fact: Bamboo grows faster than our hair. That's one reason why it's a more sustainable alternative to plastic and even other natural elements.
Almond Cow The Plant-Based Milk Maker ($195) Before, making your own plant-based milk felt like an ambitious task. Now, Almond Cow has made it simpler than ever with its all-in-one making machine, where you can use any nut or grain as your base.
World Market Multicolor Reusable Silicone Straws ($10-$17) Straws haven't been this fun since we blew bubbles in our milk as kids. These silicone versions come in a rainbow of colors and their own case for easy travel. Bonus: they're temperature proof, so bring on the hot chocolate.