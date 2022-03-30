How Many Of These 30 Sustainability Challenges Can You Do For Earth Month?
In our consumerist, fast-paced world, it's easier than it should be to be wasteful, and we're always looking for eco-friendly (and simple) changes we can make. In honor of Earth Month (and Earth Day on April 22nd), we rounded up 30 challenges that will educate, reduce waste, and even help you save money. From using up your food scraps to being more intentional with your gasoline emissions, try one of these sustainabilitychallenges every day of April, and keep them going all year long. Let's get into it!
30 Sustainability Challenges For April
- Use stainless steel straws: Instead of throwing away plastic straws, invest in a set of stainless steel straws. That way, you can use, wash, and repeat!
- Shop with a reusable bag: Bring your own bag to the grocery store instead of taking home a paper or plastic bag.
- Text yourself receipts: At coffee shops and boutiques, pick the "text me" option to prevent yourself from throwing away a paper receipt.
- Read a sustainability book by a WOC: Learn about sustainability from an expert or someone who lives a zero-waste lifestyle.
- Wash on the cold water cycle: Cold water in the washing machine uses up less energy, and it's actually better for delicates and dark colors than hot water.
- Shop second-hand: Grabbing something another person has already used prevents those items from ending up in a landfill *and* cuts down on fast fashion production.
- Choose sustainable fashion: If you do want to grab something new, instead of shopping from fast fashion retailers, purchase any items you may need from a sustainable fashion brand like Sézane, Reformation, MATE the Label, Marine Layer, Girlfriend Collective, or others.
- Buy seasonal produce: Buying seasonal produce means you're cutting down on the energy costs of long-distance shipping. There's a good chance it'll be cheaper *and* you'll be supporting local farmers.
- Get a reusable water bottle: Ditch the single-use plastic bottles in favor of a reusable bottle that will last you at least a few years.
- DIY oat milk in a glass bottle: Oat milk is surprisingly simple to make. DIY it yourself and store it in a glass bottle to cut down on your trash.
- Follow a sustainability activist: If you're active on social media, find a sustainability activist that will offer some inspo and tips + tricks every time you get on your phone.
- Buy a menstrual cup/reusable period products: There are tons of reusable period products to pick from, and in addition to being kinder to your body, they're more sustainable and way cheaper in the long run.
- DIY beauty products: Make DIY face mask or sprinkle a mix of cocoa powder and corn starch on your roots in lieu of dry shampoo.
- Shop in store: While online shopping from the comfort of your couch is easy, head to the store to save yourself from dealing with the paper, tape, and cardboard boxes your shipments will come in.
- Upcycle out-of-style clothing: Cut the ankles of your skinny jeans and add printed fabric for one-of-a-kind upcycled wide-leg pants. Embroider a top that to make it feel more you, or make a quilt out of all the old camp shirts you don't wear but can't part with.
- Go on an experience date: Instead of getting takeout or grabbing coffee, go on a walk or browse a bookstore.
- Grocery shop in bulk: Products like nuts, frozen foods, and canned goods can be bought in bulk, which is both cheaper in the long run and less wasteful than a bunch of pre-packaged bags.
- Turn off the A/C and cool your home passively: Cut down on your electric bill by using passive cooling methods to keep your space comfortable. All you have to is close your curtains during hours of bright sunlight to avoid heating the air inside your space. Then open up your windows at night to let the cool air in!
- Use empty candle jars as decor: Candles these days are so cute — turn the jars into decor to store your makeup brushes or even Hershey kisses!
- Turn the lights off: When you leave a room, turn the lights off to prevent unnecessary waste. You can also try and keep the lights off until the sun sets. Your wallet will thank you!
- Carpool: Hop in the car with a friend or family member to save gas money, take up less room in a parking lot, and cut down on gas emissions.
- Use reusable utensils: Besides the fact that reusable utensils cut down on waste, you can also get them in super cute colors. That's a win-win in our book.
- Bike or walk around town: If you're able, ditch your car entirely and bike or walk all over town instead! Work out and run errands at the same time.
- Compost food scraps: Everyone can compost, even if you live in a tiny apartment! Compost egg shells, banana peels, and coffee grounds. They'll breakdown naturally instead of sitting in landfill and they make for a great addition to garden soil. If you live in a big city, chances are there's a composting service you can sign up for to take away your scraps at the end of each week.
- Use Tupperware/silicone baggies: With alternatives like Tupperware and silicone bags, you'll never need to throw away another plastic bag again.
- Sew worn-out clothes: Just because your toe is peeking through your sock or you have a hole in your shirt doesn't mean you have to get rid of it! Check out our online sewing class or Google a few beginner's tips to fix them yourself.
- Get a library card: Instead of ordering books from Amazon, get a library card! Plus, you won't have to find a place to keep all your books.
- Go vegetarian/vegan: A vegan or vegetarian diet uses up a lot less water than a meat-eating diet. Even making two vegan recipes a week can help the environment, and might just have a positive effect on your health too!
- Save all your errands for one drive: Instead of driving out multiple times in a few days, figure out all of the places you need to go, figure out the best route, and do it in one go.
- Get shampoo bars: Shampoo bars are a way to cut down on shampoo plastic bottles while still keeping your hair clean.
Featured image viaMike Ostrovsky/Unsplash.
