The January 2025 Starbucks Menu Got Leaked & 4 New Drinks Are On The Way
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Well, if it isn’t another Starbucks menu leak! This go-around – courtesy of food blogger @markie_devo – speculates an exciting drop of 4 new drinks, 2 new snacks, and one very long-awaited reformulation to Starbucks’ matcha powder (at least, according to matcha fanatics like me). New items are rumored to drop on January 2 and February 4, 2025.
Scroll on to see everything rumored to join the Starbucks January (& February!) menu at the top of 2025!
Of the 4 new drinks is a traditional café staple – the cortado – that Starbucks has never served before. It’s rumored to be made with shots of the chain’s “higher profile” ristretto espresso.
It also appears as though Starbucks is finally rethinking their approach to matcha lattes. Their current matcha powder comes pre-sweetened, enough to bulk up a single drink with 29 whopping grams of sugar. But, the new (rumored) powder will come “completely unsweetened” and only be sweetened with Starbucks’ classic syrup by default. Plus, the menu leak claims baristas will prepare matcha lattes in a blender moving forward – rather than a shaker – to better infuse the matcha powder for a smoother sip.
The menu leak comes about a month after Starbucks announced they’re no longer charging extra for alternative milk.
All in all, the leaked Starbucks winter menu for 2025 suggests that the chain is making small strides towards authenticity – perhaps a reflection of new CEO Brian Niccol‘s vision to return “back to Starbucks.”
Drinks On The Leaked 2025 Starbucks Winter Menu
Starbucks UK
NEW! Cortado
Starbucks' cortado debut will reportedly include 3 ristretto shots of blonde espresso and steamed whole milk. Ristretto shots are essentially more condensed than your traditional shot of espresso – they use half the amount of water for a more concentrated, sweeter taste.
Due to the traditional construction of a cortado, this drink will only be available in Starbucks' short size.
This drink is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on January 2, 2025.
NEW! Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado
The Brown Sugar Oat Milk Cortado is speculated to follow the same recipe, but swaps whole milk for oat milk and adds brown sugar syrup and cinnamon to the mix. It's extremely similar to the chain's popular Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. It looks delish.
This drink is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on January 2, 2025.
NEW! Blackberry Sage Refresher
Now this is how you do a flavor combo. Like most Starbucks Refreshers, this rumored iteration will be available to order as a plain Refresher or with lemonade.
This drink is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on February 4, 2025.
Starbucks
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino
This blended frozen bev hit the Starbucks menu back in February 2024, just in time for Valentine's Day (AKA the best holiday ever)! It's supposed to taste just like chocolate-covered strawberries, which makes me want a sip ASAP.
This drink is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on February 4, 2025.
NEW! Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew
Hazelnut syrup and chocolate cream cold foam make this cold brew sweet as can be. It gets topped with some cookie crumbles for a fun texture, too. I love hazelnut and chocolate flavors respectively, so when mixed together, it's gotta be tasty!
This drink is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on February 4, 2025.
Starbucks
Pistachio Latte
Oh, I can't wait until the Pistacho Latte is back on the menu. Let's hope the rumors are true!
This drink is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on January 2, 2025.
Pistachio Cream Cold Brew
Speculated to join the famed Pistacho Latte is the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, which layers a creamy layer of pistachio-infused cold foam on top of Starbucks' strong cold brew.
This drink is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on January 2, 2025.
Food On The Leaked 2025 Starbucks Winter Menu
NEW! Spicy Falafel Pocket
Ooh, this new food item is vegan, according to menu leaks! It's rumored to include smashed falafel, creamy hummus, roasted red bell peppers, pickled onions, and a spicy herb sauce inside a toasted piece of lavash flatbread. Plus, it'll include a dippable cup of Bitchin' Sauce, which I am practically addicted to. I can't wait to try this one!
This item is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on January 2, 2025.
Vanilla Bean Custard Danish
This danish is just like Starbucks' classic Cheese Danish, but leans sweeter, thanks to the vanilla bean.
This item is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on January 2, 2025.
NEW! Valentine Cake Pop
Finally, this adorable little cake pop – Valentine's-themed, no less – flaunts a cute heart design with flavors of vanilla and buttercream.
This item is rumored to join the Starbucks winter menu on February 4, 2025.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more updates on the Starbucks winter menu for 2025!
- Starbucks Just Dropped Their Holiday Cups, And We’re Obsessed ›
- Dunkin’s Official Holiday Menu Has Something Starbucks Doesn’t ›
- I Taste Tested The New Lavender Drinks On The Starbucks Spring Menu—Here's My Honest Review ›
- I Tried Starbucks’ New Boba Drinks – Here’s My Brutally Honest Review ›
- This Starbucks Eggnog Latte Recipe Will Cure (And Caffeinate) Your Holiday Cravings ›
- Bye, PSL! The Starbucks Holiday Menu For 2024 Is Back ›
- Starbucks Winter Menu 2024 Predictions, According To A Former Barista ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.