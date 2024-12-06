Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

mindy kaling's book club
Books

Mindy Kaling's Book Club Is The Reading List I Didn't Know I Needed

Christmas appetizers with recipes for the holidays
Food

40 Easy Christmas Appetizer Recipes That Will Get The Party Started

christmas cocktails for 2024
Cocktails

40 Christmas Cocktails To Sip And Sparkle Your Way Through The Holidays

Starbucks​ winter menu 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

The January 2025 Starbucks Menu Got Leaked & 4 New Drinks Are On The Way

crescent roll appetizers
Appetizers

21 Easy Crescent Roll Appetizers That Look Ultra Elegant

jason kelce kylie kelce
Celebrity Couples

LOL Kylie Kelce "Cannot Stand" Being Pregnant — Here's Why

1923 season 2 teaser trailer
Entertainment

OMG, The '1923' Season 2 Release Date Is So Soon

christmas dresses
Style Trends & Inspo

20 Flattering Christmas Dresses From Anthropologie, Abercrombie, & More Faves

30 Bougie But Affordable Gifts To Spoil Everyone On Your List
Christmas

30 Bougie But Affordable Gifts To Spoil Everyone On Your List

best drugstore blush
Best Beauty Products

The 10 Best Drugstore Blushes Of 2024 That Are Better Than Any Luxury Find

stranger things 5 spoilers
Entertainment

Yikes, The Latest 'Stranger Things 5' Leak Could Confirm This Major Theory

amazon stocking stuffers beauty
Gifts

15 Iconic Beauty Stocking Stuffers Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Obsessing Over

one of them days 2025
Entertainment

Keke Palmer & SZA's New Movie Is The BFF Comedy We NEED In 2025

one tree hill sequel
TV

Sophia Bush Finally Just Spilled On The 'One Tree Hill' Sequel Series