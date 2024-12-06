Your ‘Love, Actually’ Character, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
With the holidays in full swing, it seems only right to snuggle up on the couch and watch Christmas movies. And the first movie that’s at the top of our list? It’s none other than 2003’s rom-com Love Actually, which stars Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln and Emma Thompson. Sure, the movie will forever tug at our heartstrings. (We are STILL upset that Sarah and Karl didn’t end up together.) But what makes the timeless holiday classic so great are the relatable characters. And, while watching the film, if you ever resonated with Natalie because she gave off major Gemini vibes, then you’re certainly not the only one.
Keep reading to find out which Love, Actually character you are, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 – April 20): Colin Frissell
Aries like to take action and go after what they want. So are we really surprised that Colin Frissell embodies this zodiac sign to a T? Not only does he move to America to find a girlfriend, but his plan actually works, and he ends up taking her back to London with him. Talk about a man who’s bold and ambitious.
Taurus (April 21 – May 21): Jamie
Tauruses are known for being as loyal, dependable and hard-working. This is the case for Jamie, who is diligent writing his book when he meets Aurélia, who is hired as his personal housekeeper. If that wasn’t enough Jamie is patient and steady. So, when Jamie enrolled in a class to learn Aurélia’s native language and flew to her hometown in order to propose to her, we couldn’t help but think how Taurus coded he was.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21): Natalie
With Geminis, they are referred to as the sign with “two faces.” When Natalie first meets the Prime Minister, she is nice and respectful…until she utters the word “fuck” right in front of him, which he makes him smile uncontrollably (and us too!). On one hand, Natalie can be shy, sweet and polite. But whenever she’s around someone she’s comfortable (i.e. her family), she has quite the potty mouth. Could it be her celestial twin peeking through?
Cancer (June 22 – July 22): Karen
When it comes to Cancers, they are known as the nurturers of the zodiac signs. After Karen finds out about her husband’s brief indiscretion with a co-worker, one would think that her first thought would be to get a divorce and leave him. But in the end, they stay together for the sake of their children. Consider Karen a true “ride or die” partner.
Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Prime Minister
Being that he holds a high ranking position, the Prime Minister is well accustomed to being in the spotlight. While Leo’s are considered to be natural-born leaders, it comes as no surprise that the Prime Minister exudes a sense of confidence and comfortability when it comes to being the center of attention. And they are willing to protect the ones they love, which makes the Prime Minister’s remark toward the President of the United States (after he saw the commander in chief behaving inappropriately toward Natalie) that much more iconic.
Virgo (August 23 – September 21): Sarah
Sarah was willing to do anything for her brother: even if that meant sacrificing her own happiness. Similarly, Virgos have this impeccable ability to focus and hone in on their skills or whatever they put their mind to, hence why Sarah put all of her energy into supporting her brother, who was struggling with mental illness.
Libra (September 22 – October 22): Juliet
Some may think Julie was unfaithful when ran up to Mark (AKA her husband’s best friend) and kissed him after professing his love through cue cards. But many Libras may fall victim to this: they tend to be indecisive, and as a result, this zodiac sign could end up putting other people’s feelings before their own. And the same thing can be said for Julie, who kisses Mark after he confesses his love for her. Nevertheless, Libras are just lover girls/boys at heart.
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Harry
Known for being quite intense and mysterious, Scorpios can be misunderstood in many ways. (Yes, even more than Geminis…) So, it’s not hard to see clear parallels between Harry and Scorpios when he *coughs* starts having an affair with his co-worker and keeps it a secret from his wife *coughs*.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Jeannie
Sagittariuses are vibrant, fun-loving individuals who enjoy a good adventure. When Jeannie meets Colin in a bar upon his arrival to the States, she is so enamored with his British accent. And she is so open to exploring a romance with Colin upon first meeting him. Well, her and her three friends, that is…
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Mark
Similar to how Capricorns are incredibly loyal and dedicated to their relationships (whether romantic or platonic), Mark is determined to not ruin his friendship with Peter (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor). Even though he is madly in love with his best friend’s wife, Juliet. NBD.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Joanna Anderson
Joanna Anderson really is THAT girl. When she performs “All I Want for Christmas Is You” at the Christmas concert, she truly steals the show. (Not to mention that her voice is undoubtedly angelic.) So, it goes without saying that Joanna gives off major Aquarius vibes. This zodiac sign is known for being authentic and creative. Plus, Aquariuses are considered the humanitarian astrological sign. Need we say more?
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Sam
Sam is compassionate, empathic and sensitive; just like a Pisces. In case you need a refresher, Sam learned how to play drums so he can perform alongside Joanna in the Christmas concert, not to mention he ran through an airport to profess his love for her before she left for America. If that’s not true love, then we don’t know what is.
