Bridgerton fans don’t play around when it comes to their adoration of high-stakes period dramas, rife with tension, romance, and plot twists you never saw coming. Everything from the opulent scenery to the biting dialogue has fans of the Shonda Rhimes series on the edge of their seats—especially as we count down the days until Season 4, Part 2 drops on February 26.

So, if you’re hoping to find a page-turner to hold you over until the Masquerade Ball, or you need a romance as enchanting as Benedict and Sophie’s legendary connection, you’ve come to the right place. Get ready to swoon with these 8 steamy books while you wait for the carriage to arrive.

Here are the best romance books For Bridgerton fans.

Amazon Pride And Prejudice The dialogue between Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennett is rife with romantic tension, dripping with subtext, and laced with biting wit. It’s like Bridgerton but on steroids, and is a must-read for fans of the series (as well as the entire human race as a whole) Get lost in the sweeping halls of Mr. Darcy’s Chatsworth Estate, filled with Baroque designs, classical antiques, and marble white statues that will take your breath away.

Amazon Wuthering Heights Since everyone is dying to see the new film starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, why not take a crack at the classic novel by Emily Brontë? It is filled with fascinating characters, gothic lust, and one of the most romantic quotes in literary history: “He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” Full body chills!

Amazon Anna Karenina Widely considered one of the most romantic novels in Russian literature, Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy will blow you away from the very first page. Along the stunning neoclassical and aristocratic backdrop, you'll find yourself getting utterly lost in the romance between Anna and her soulmate , Count Vronsky.

Amazon The Good Girl's Guide To Rakes As Bridgerton fans know, a rake is an attractive man in high society. In this story, a rake is forced to find a well-behaved woman to be his wife. His best friend's sister agrees to help him in his pursuits, but what he doesn't plan on is falling in love with her.

Amazon The Great Gatsby There's a reason The Great Gatsby is widely regarded as one of the greatest novels in American history. It's a classic! The way Gatsby pines for Daisy, to the point where he becomes one of the most successful men in New York City just to impress her, is so Bridgerton-coded. Obsessed!

Amazon Girl Meets Duke Series Perhaps you're looking for a more contemporary page-turner that's a whole lot more accessible to modern readers? You're gonna want to pick up Girl Meets Duke, like, yesterday. It's the go-to novel for Bridgerton fanatics.

Amazon Brideshead Revisited Looking for something LGBTQ, opulent, tragic, and painstakingly beautiful? Enter Brideshead Revisited: aka your new favorite book. Follow Charles and Sebastian as they waltz around high society London, sipping red wine, eating strawberries, and falling madly in love.