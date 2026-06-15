Off-Campus and Every Year After have come and gone — but don't worry. There are plenty of other romance shows you can watch right now that will totally fill the void. (And plenty that haven't even come out yet!). So no matter what your favorite romance trope is, or if you're just looking for a new show to binge watch at the end of a long day, you've come to the right place.

Here are the best romance shows like Off-Campus you can watch right now (and later in 2026).

Heated Rivalry — Watch on HBO Max Now Crave/Bell Media The similarities between Heated Rivalry and Off-Campus are pretty obvious (romance, hockey, steamy tension). So if you're missing the vibes of all the drama-on-ice, then this show is perfect for you. It follows two hockey players from opposite teams who find themselves in the middle of a relationship neither of them anticipated.

The Summer I Turned Pretty — Watch on Prime Video Now Erika Doss/Prime Video Okay The Summer I Turned Pretty is basically the blueprint for the contemporary romance show. Just about everybody knows the show follows Belly (Lola Tung) during one of her annual summer vacations — but this summer is about to change everything. Just like Off-Campus, TSITP draws you in with the teen drama of it all, but there are so many more family dynamics and serious issues than first meets the eye.

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video Now Justine Yeung/Prime Video In Every Year After, Percy (Sadie Soverall) is reeling from the worst mistake of her life. But that was 10 years ago, and now a tragedy is bringing her back to Barry's Bay — and back to Sam (Matt Cornett), Charlie (Michael Bradway), and everyone she hurt all those years ago. Off-Campus has incredibly compelling secondary characters (or, secondary for now considering each season will focus on a different couple). My favorite part of Every Year After is actually subplots revolving around Jordie, Chantal, and Delilah, and I hope they'll take center stage in the future!

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix July 23, 2026 Netflix This Netflix Western romance show is FINALLY coming back in just over a month, and I can't wait for all the drama. What happened to Quinn (Minka Kelly) and Stanton (Josh Duhamel) after she announced her plans to move to New York? And WHAT is up with Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife? I will never get over that. Ransom Canyon might not be a hockey romance, but the ensemble cast is perfect for anyone who loves a ton of characters, plots, and relationships to follow.

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video August 5, 2026 Prime Video 17-year-old Annie (Ella Rubin) and her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) learn their estranged grandfather left them an entire island when he died. Annie sneaks off to Canada to find out more — and realizes there are a ton of family secrets her adoptive parents never told her. Family secrets, blossoming romance, a whole teen cast...this is the perfect show for Off-Campus lovers.

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 — Watch on Netflix in 2026 Netflix My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 will pick up after the end of season 2 (duh): Alex (Ashby Gentry) overhears Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) confess their love for each other, but also hears that Jackie is too afraid of what their relationship could be. Plus I NEED to know that George (Marc Blucas) is okay after his apparent heart attack in the high field... There are plenty of love triangles in Off-Campus and this is one of the ultimate shows for anyone who loves that trope.

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