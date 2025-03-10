The film is finally on its way.
Here's Your First Look At Alec Baldwin's 'Rust,' 4 Years After Its On-Set Tragedy
Alec Baldwin's movie Rust is finally on its way. The western was in production in New Mexico in 2021 when a prop gun loaded with blanks as well as a live round went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, hitting writer-director Joel Souza, and resulting in more than one case of involuntary manslaughter. But four years later, the new movie is now entering the final stages of post-production.
Here's the first look at Alec Baldwin's Rust — and everything you need to know about the movie, coming in 2025.
'Rust' is a gritty family drama that connects to the real world.
The movie's plot feels a bit foreboding and eerie, as it follows a boy named Lucas, who's facing the gallows after he accidentally shoots and kills a man. When his grandfather breaks him out, the two set off on a journey of survival. It definitely sounds like it has the gritty edge of Clint Eastwood's movies, with the beating heart we love to see at the center of 1923.
Rust re-entered production in 2023, and while they attempted to keep as much of Hutchins' work as possible, the movie had to reshoot some scenes when actor Jensen Ackles didn't return. (His role was recast with Josh Hopkins).
While Joel Souza doesn't “expect people to necessarily all agree or understand" with the decision to complete the movie, he tellsVanity Fair that "every fiber of my being just tells me that I can’t let that disappear. It’s not that we’re trying to exploit anything. I want to share her work with the world. I want people to see what she was capable of.”
And in addition to Alec Baldwin, the 'Rust' cast is spectacular.
The Rust cast includes some amazing actors in addition to leading actor Alec Baldwin. Here's a breakdown of who we'll see in the movie:
- Alec Baldwin stars as Harland Rust, Lucas' outlaw grandfather who breaks him out of jail.
- Patrick Scott McDermott plays Lucas Hollister, who's left in charge of his brother Jacob after the death of their parents.
- Josh Hopkins stars as Wood Helm, a U.S. Marshal, who's hunting Lucas.
- Frances Fisher plays Evelyn Bassett, Lucas and Jacob's aunt who attempts to save Lucas from hanging.
- Easton Malcolm plays Jacob.
- Tyler W. Gaisford stars as Dutch Henry Tibbs, part of Wood's hunting party.
- Jake Busey stars as Drum Parker, another member of Wood's hunting party.
- Travis Fimmel plays Preacher, a bounty hunter who got his nickname thanks to his familiarity with the Bible.
Here's when you can watch 'Rust.'
We don't have an official update on the Rust release date yet, but VF reports "moviegoers should expect to see it sometime in the months ahead."
