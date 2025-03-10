Here's Your First Look At Alec Baldwin's 'Rust,' 4 Years After Its On-Set Tragedy

Alec Baldwin's movie Rust is finally on its way. The western was in production in New Mexico in 2021 when a prop gun loaded with blanks as well as a live round went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, hitting writer-director Joel Souza, and resulting in more than one case of involuntary manslaughter. But four years later, the new movie is now entering the final stages of post-production.

'Rust' is a gritty family drama that connects to the real world.

The movie's plot feels a bit foreboding and eerie, as it follows a boy named Lucas, who's facing the gallows after he accidentally shoots and kills a man. When his grandfather breaks him out, the two set off on a journey of survival. It definitely sounds like it has the gritty edge of Clint Eastwood's movies, with the beating heart we love to see at the center of 1923.

Rust re-entered production in 2023, and while they attempted to keep as much of Hutchins' work as possible, the movie had to reshoot some scenes when actor Jensen Ackles didn't return. (His role was recast with Josh Hopkins).

While Joel Souza doesn't “expect people to necessarily all agree or understand" with the decision to complete the movie, he tellsVanity Fair that "every fiber of my being just tells me that I can’t let that disappear. It’s not that we’re trying to exploit anything. I want to share her work with the world. I want people to see what she was capable of.”