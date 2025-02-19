OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Ryan Reynolds' SNL50 Jokes "Surprised" Justin Baldoni's Lawyer

Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 19, 2025
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds didn't just surprise us when they showed up to the SNL50 special celebration — they surprised Justin Baldoni too. The It Ends With Us co-stars have been in a legal battle since December 2024, and Justin's lawyer just spoke on how he feels about Blake & Ryan's public appearance.

Here's what Justin Baldoni's lawyer had to say about Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds showing up at the SNL50 celebration.

Ryan Reynolds "surprised" Justin Baldoni's lawyer.

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 celebration

NBCUniversal

After Ryan stood up during a Q&A segment of the SNL50 celebration (where he asked Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, "What have you heard?" after they asked how he was), Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman told Hot Mics with Billy Bush that the bit (which he calls the "latest move" from Blake's legal team) "surprised" him.

"I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation," he says in the interview. "I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. It surprised me."

He also added that Justin Baldoni's recent trip to Hawaii is an attempt at "some semblance of peace."

"I think he is trying to gather with his family," he says.

Bryan Freedman reportedly isn't the only person baffled by the couple's arrival at the event. A Page Six insider revealed that "people in Hollywood think Blake and Ryan attending the SNL 50th anniversary show was not a good look," and it might have been better for the couple to "have sat this one out.”

However, another source says they "have no regrets about making an appearance at the show,” and that Blake and Ryan “were two of the last people to leave Studio 8H."

"Blake was initially hesitant to attend the SNL 50th anniversary show but ultimately she’s glad she attended and had a really nice time,” the second source continues. “They’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

And Blake Lively published an amended complaint following the 'SNL50' celebration.

Most recently, Blake Lively published an amended complaint, alleging that she wasn't the only actress Justin Baldoni made "uncomfortable" on the It Ends With Us set.

The document includes a May 2023 text message with one of Blake and Justin's mutual friends, where Blake writes, “I was gonna invite you to set tomorrow. These people. Whoa . . . It’s like HR nuts today," she says. "The both of them. I wasn’t expecting that turn. I mean it’s been present but today I came home and cried.”

"Keep your hormones to yourselves," she continues in another text. "This is not mine. I don’t want it. I don’t want you [sic] gaze or words or tongue or videos of your naked wife. Yeah. It’s shocking. Clowns.”

Read why Blake Lively Is Prepared For A Year Of "Continued Drama" With It Ends With Us Legal Battle and stay tuned for the latest news on the legal battle.

