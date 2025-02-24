Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Target Easter Decorations 2025
Budget-Friendly Buys

Target’s “Adorable” Easter Decor Is Here – 11 Pieces All Under $10!

best barbecue in dallas
Travel

The 5 Best Barbecue Spots in Dallas for Finger Lickin' Good Food

skincare for 40 and up
Skincare

8 Essential Skincare Products Everyone In Their 40s (& Older) Should Use

lorelai and sookie gilmore girls spinoff idea
Entertainment

This 'Gilmore Girls' Spinoff Idea About Lorelai & Sookie Would Be Better Than A Reboot

julia schlaepfer 1923 season 2 interview brandon sklenar brit + co
Entertainment

Julia Schlaepfer Just Spilled On The Epic "Secret" She Shared With Brandon Sklenar During '1923'

brandon sklenar on batman fancast
Entertainment

Brandon Sklenar Just Spilled On His "Dream" Superhero Project After '1923' — & Blake Lively Approves

zodiac signs most likely to succeed at work
Zodiac Signs

8 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Succeed At Work (& Make Major Money)

Quiet Luxury Target Shoes
Shoes & Accessories

11 “Quiet Luxury” Shoes From Target – Starting At $18!

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk
Celebrity Couples

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk May Be Dating...Again

greek mythology books
Books

10 Greek Mythology Books That Your High School English Teacher Definitely Approves Of

taylor swift blake lively feud rumors
Celebrity News

Whoa, Taylor Swift's Allegedly "Taking A Break" From Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

jonathan davino sydney sweeney wedding postponed
Celebrity News

Um, Sydney Sweeney Just Postponed Her Wedding

Lunar​ Eclipse in Virgo
Horoscopes

The Lunar Eclipse In Virgo Will Bring The “Ultimate Glow Up” For 4 Signs

Outdated Workwear Trends
Style Trends & Inspo

6 “Outdated” Workwear Trends To Avoid Wearing To The Office

popular cat names 2025
Lifestyle

8 Totally Adorable & Popular Cat Names We Love In 2025

I'm confused.

Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
NBCUniversal Media
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 24, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Saturday Night Live just had a 50th anniversary celebration to remember, but despite some iconic callbacks and celebrity cameos, one moment everyone's talking about didn't really have to do with the sketches at all: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's appearance.

During a Q&A with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Ryan Reynolds stood up to ask a question, with Blake Lively sitting right beside him. After the SNL icons asked him how he was, the Deadpool actor joked, "Great. Why, what have you heard?" And while the audience laughed at the inferred reference to the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, sources are saying others aren't so happy with the couple's appearance.

Here's what people are saying about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's appearance on the SNL50 special.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively "have no regrets" about their SNL50 special appearance.

Following the special, SNL's cue card guy Wally Feresten told Fifi, Fev and Nick that Ryan “had a different line in rehearsal and he pitched that to replace it. That was his idea."

"We wouldn’t want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it.”

But according to a Page Six source, Ryan didn't actually come up with that joke. “The opening joke was pitched by SNL and never changed,” they said. “The follow-up joke was rewritten in rehearsal.” So who's really behind the joke? For now, no one (except Ryan) knows.

While the moment with Ryan Reynolds got some laughs, another insider reveals that, "People in Hollywood think Blake and Ryan attending the SNL 50th anniversary show was not a good look," and that it might have been a good idea for the couple to "have sat this one out.”

But even though the appearance got some mixed reviews, another source promises they "have no regrets about making an appearance at the show,” and that they “were two of the last people to leave Studio 8H."

"Blake was initially hesitant to attend the SNL 50th anniversary show but ultimately she’s glad she attended and had a really nice time,” the second source continues. “They’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

The SNL50 special, and the brief look at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, came after Blake and Justin Baldoni filed lawsuits against one another — Blake against Justin for alleged sexual harassment and Justin against Blake, Ryan, and the New York Times for defamation.

"It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend him,” according to the Page Six source. “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it."

Recently, Justin Baldoni published a website with an Amended Complaint and It Ends With Us timeline, but according to First Amendment lawyer Kevin Goldberg, the website is "unnecessary."

"I think it's unusual and I'm not sure it's appropriate once you have already filed a defamation lawsuit," he tells Forbes. "Legally speaking, it's not going to be, itself, relevant as evidence. It could be introduced in evidence but there's no need for it."

"The reason we have very strict standards for anyone who is trying to win a defamation lawsuit — and in particular, a celebrity who is trying to win a defamation lawsuit is they can do things like this," Kevin continues. "Use a website and PR team to restore their reputation, they don't need to use the courts to restore their reputation. So why did he do both is my big question. It seems like his real goal is not to win the lawsuit but restore his good name, just, generally in the public view."

What did you think about Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' appearance on the SNL50 special? Read up on 10 Weird Moments You Missed From Viral Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Set Video for more.

pop cultureentertainmentsnlsaturday night livetvcelebrity

The Latest

blake lively slams sexist magazine cover with justin baldoni
Celebrity News

Yikes, Blake Lively Just Broke Her Silence On That Viral Magazine Cover: "Sexist"

taylor swift blake lively feud rumors
Celebrity News

Whoa, Taylor Swift's Allegedly "Taking A Break" From Blake Lively Amid 'It Ends With Us' Drama

blake lively ryan reynolds snl50 special
Celebrity News

Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

weekly horoscope february 23
Horoscopes

Your “Dreamy” Weekly Horoscope Is Here For February 23-March 2!