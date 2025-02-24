Well, Ryan Reynolds' 'SNL50' Joke Remains Another Mystery In 'It Ends With Us' Legal Saga

Saturday Night Live just had a 50th anniversary celebration to remember, but despite some iconic callbacks and celebrity cameos, one moment everyone's talking about didn't really have to do with the sketches at all: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's appearance.

During a Q&A with Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, Ryan Reynolds stood up to ask a question, with Blake Lively sitting right beside him. After the SNL icons asked him how he was, the Deadpool actor joked, "Great. Why, what have you heard?" And while the audience laughed at the inferred reference to the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, sources are saying others aren't so happy with the couple's appearance.

Here's what people are saying about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's appearance on the SNL50 special.

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively "have no regrets" about their SNL50 special appearance. Following the special, SNL's cue card guy Wally Feresten told Fifi, Fev and Nick that Ryan “had a different line in rehearsal and he pitched that to replace it. That was his idea." "We wouldn’t want to do anything too controversial unless they were in on it.” But according to a Page Six source, Ryan didn't actually come up with that joke. “The opening joke was pitched by SNL and never changed,” they said. “The follow-up joke was rewritten in rehearsal.” So who's really behind the joke? For now, no one (except Ryan) knows. While the moment with Ryan Reynolds got some laughs, another insider reveals that, "People in Hollywood think Blake and Ryan attending the SNL 50th anniversary show was not a good look," and that it might have been a good idea for the couple to "have sat this one out.” But even though the appearance got some mixed reviews, another source promises they "have no regrets about making an appearance at the show,” and that they “were two of the last people to leave Studio 8H." "Blake was initially hesitant to attend the SNL 50th anniversary show but ultimately she’s glad she attended and had a really nice time,” the second source continues. “They’re glad they showed up because they have nothing to hide and no reason not to.”

The SNL50 special, and the brief look at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, came after Blake and Justin Baldoni filed lawsuits against one another — Blake against Justin for alleged sexual harassment and Justin against Blake, Ryan, and the New York Times for defamation. "It’s very plausible that Justin’s legal team will use this public outing to defend him,” according to the Page Six source. “Justin is taking this lawsuit in all seriousness and isn’t making a public mockery out of it."

Recently, Justin Baldoni published a website with an Amended Complaint and It Ends With Us timeline, but according to First Amendment lawyer Kevin Goldberg, the website is "unnecessary." "I think it's unusual and I'm not sure it's appropriate once you have already filed a defamation lawsuit," he tells Forbes. "Legally speaking, it's not going to be, itself, relevant as evidence. It could be introduced in evidence but there's no need for it." "The reason we have very strict standards for anyone who is trying to win a defamation lawsuit — and in particular, a celebrity who is trying to win a defamation lawsuit is they can do things like this," Kevin continues. "Use a website and PR team to restore their reputation, they don't need to use the courts to restore their reputation. So why did he do both is my big question. It seems like his real goal is not to win the lawsuit but restore his good name, just, generally in the public view."

