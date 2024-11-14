Everything To Know About Britney Spears' Kids In 2024
Britney Spears has been making headlines since the '90s, meaning her kids are no strangers to the spotlight. Despite how much they used to be with her everywhere, things haven't been smooth sailing for the family following the termination of the author's conservatorship in 2021. Still, there seems to be a lot love between Britney and her sons, and we were thrilled to learn she recently reunited with her youngest!
Keep reading for everything we know about Britney Spears' kids in 2024.
How many children does Britney Spears have?
Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images
Thanks to frequent paparazzi shots of Britney Spears and her kids, we know that she has two sons! Sean Preston Federline was born September 14, 2005, making him 19 years old while his brother Jayden James Federline was born September 12, 2006 and just turned 18. Where did the time go?
Who did she have kids with?
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Britney Spears shares her sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. They got married on October 6, 2004 after a few months of dating, and their whirlwind romance led to the birth of their two sons (via Business Insider). The couple later divorced on July 30, 2007, but Kevin has spoken fondly of their relationship throughout the years.
He actually told PEOPLE in 2008 how much he loved the time they were together. "I pretty much realized that I was giving my life to her, and I was doing it without question," he said. "It was just something that was meant to happen. And probably my greatest moment with her is having our two sons."
Do Sean and Jayden live with Britney Spears?
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood Observatory
According to PEOPLE, Sean and Jayden currently live in Hawaii with their dad, Kevin as of 2023. And according to Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan, there's a specific reason why their sons were excited to move. "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife, and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."
If you remember, Kevin gained "sole custody" of Preston and Jayden in 2008 due to Britney Spear's "mental breakdown," (via US Weekly).
There was reportedly a rift between Britney Spears and her sons after her conservatorship ended in 2021, but she just reunited with Jayden! A Page Six insider revealed "they have been spending a lot of time together,” while a source told People, "spending time together has made her happy."
What have Sean and Jayden said about their mom?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In 2022 Sean and Jayden shared their thoughts about their tense relationship with Britney. The Daily Mail reported Jayden said, "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again." Given Britney's breakdown and the news surrounding her conservatorship over the years, we can only imagine how much the public nature of their lives affected her kids.
What's the current status of Britney's relationship with her sons?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
There have been several ups and downs throughout the years, but Britney hasn't held back from publicly sharing thoughts about her kids. USA Today shared that Britney and Jayden have recently reconciled in L.A. which comes amidst reports she's finished paying child support for him (via TMZ).
However, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan says they're not sure what's happening behind the scenes. "If there has been a reconciliation it’s news to Kevin," he told TMZ.
