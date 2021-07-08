16 Wedding Cake Ideas For Every Season
Wedding Planning and Decor
There are an endless amount of things to think about when planning your wedding: the venue, the officiant, the flowers, the seating arrangements, the music… Shall we go on? It can be overwhelming, but we maintain that cake-tasting is a much-needed moment of levity and deliciousness in the process. Then comes the tricky — but still fun! — part: designing your dream dessert. To help you get started, take your cues from this bunch of sweet, seasonal wonders.
Who said a wedding cake has to be white? Candied blood orange is so much more original — and summery.
