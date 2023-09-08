Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Want You To Worry About Wrinkles
Sarah Jessica Parker hasn’t seen TikTok’s aging filter, but she’s not worried about it — and frankly thinks we shouldn’t worry either. See, the actress behind the ever iconic Carrie Bradshawbelieves in aging. It’s a part of life, and one that signifies you’ve done just that: lived.
The fashion legend partnered up with RoC Skincare for its #LookForwardProject to reinforce a positive mindset around growing older. The ethos of this endeavor is all about optimism and how it allows us to live longer, live healthier, and ultimately live with better skin. But it’s not about looks — it’s about longevity.
“I would like to see young people not spend so much time concerned about the way they look, but who they might be,” Parker said. “I think that's gonna have far more currency in their life.”
She doesn’t condemn those of us who do worry about getting “baby botox,” but she does hope that we can shift our focus to what excites us, to about what’s next. Parker explained that she has friends who bring so much to her life, with stories to tell, advice to give, and laughs to share no matter their age, looks, or otherwise.
There’s no denying that Parker herself is beautiful. Whether she’s playing a witch or a whimsical woman navigating love in New York City, she’s the eternal blueprint. But her appearance isn’t what makes her her. Parker is a New Yorker, she loves reading, and she’s constantly looking for the best meal in the city (her current fave is I Sodi, in case you were wondering). She’s a mother, a wife, a performer. She’s an optimist through and through. She’s so much more than a smile line or a lack thereof, and that’s what this campaign with RoC is all about. But how does Parker stay so positive in her day-to-day life?
“I think having a moment to recognize the perspective and where it sits is helpful for me.” Parker explained. Rather than adopting a more typical happy-go-lucky optimism, Parker instead puts herself at ease by grounding herself and taking each problem one step at a time. But she also wasn’t passé, acknowledging that toxic positivity won’t solve the trying experiences so many people face.
“Optimism isn’t something you can easily touch and feel. Life is very, very complicated for millions and millions and millions of women in this country and abroad, and they’re facing real challenges in countless ways,” she said. “So we’re not saying, ‘Just be optimistic and everything will be okay,’ because that doesn't recognize the realities of a lot of people's lives.”
Parker offered that daily bits of optimism don’t have to be some grand personal gesture, or even more popular self-care practices — she just hopes people can find small joys on their hardest days. She suggests reading a book, working with your breath, and doing whatever you can to remove yourself from the stress just for a moment or two.
The #LookForwardProject isn’t just about peptides and platitudes, though. The initiative partners with the SeekHer Foundation, promoting better mental health through advocacy, resource sharing, and more. And that’s the thing about this collaboration — I never felt like anyone was pushing products on me throughout the entire conversation. Parker didn’t talk about miracle creams or fantastical serums — we talked about what made us happy and how we can all invest in that. We tossed around book recommendations (she had Splendor In The Vile on her table) and restaurants to try (I swear Rincon Criollo is the best Cuban food in the city).
We lived the #LookForwardProject lifestyle in the 10 minutes we shared — not something you typically get in talent interviews, in all honesty. In a world where what you look like feels tantamount to worth, Parker made me feel like the person I am is enough. So will I still use aging filters on TikTok? Yeah, probably. But maybe next time, I’ll let those wrinkles remind me of the wonderful life I have ahead of me instead of worrying what anyone else thinks. It’s what Sarah Jessica Parker would want.
Header image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Max®
