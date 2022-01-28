People Are Making Breakup Cakes And We're Obsessed
We've seen beautiful wedding cakes and outrageous birthday cakes, but say hello to the newest sweets trend: breakup cakes. Aside from the fact that indulging in cake is super tasty, making a dessert in honor of breaking up with your S.O. is a great way to make a heavy topic feel a little lighter. And there's no right or wrong when it comes to these babies. All you need to do is pick your favorite flavors, decorations, and colors. Pair with pasta and your favorite cocktail.
Don't just bake a cake, throw a party! Find all the confetti, streamers, and balloons you can find. Bonus points if your outfit matches the cake decoration.
Brit Tip: Use a frosting and berries with matching colors to make things minimal and pretty.
Take a note from Ariana Grande's book and bid your ex "Thank U, Next" with a cake that looks like a conversation heart. It's a great option if this is your first or tenth Valentine's Day single.
Brit Tip: Practice your penmanship by icing your phrase on a sheet before your cake.
Sometimes you just need a reminder that your gal pals have been in a similar situation. And more often than not, a simple design gets the message across perfectly. Feel free to add a bit of glitter.
Brit Tip: If you don't have an icing smoother, try using a long knife or a cutting board instead.
The perfect thing to pair with a breakup cake? A breakup song! We'll be playing Taylor until further notice, thanks.
Brit Tip: Drag a fork across the surface of your cake to create a textured finish.
Honestly is the best policy, after all. Decorate the edges of the cake with berries, and try alternating between different varieties for a colorful finish.
Brit Tip: Make a layered cake with jam that matches your accent berry.
Another take on a breakup cake is topping it with all the foods you'll want to eat when you're sad. AKA chocolate covered strawberries and kettle corn... or you can just make a molten lava chocolate cake. That sounds good too.
Brit Tip: Cut a hole in the center of all your cake layers so that when you cut a slice, the filling spills out.
Use a knife or letter cooke cutters to spell out your message. A funfetti cake keeps everything looking good, even if you choose to skip the icing.
Brit Tip: If you don't want icing, poke holes in your cake with a fork and pour a sauce over instead.
A bright and cartoon-y design makes a breakup cake even more fun. Go for bold neons or a watercolor cake with edible gold leaf. The world is your oyster.
Brit Tip: Use some fondant to make your letters sturdier.
While we're fans of having important conversations face to face, you could technically use your frosting instead.
Brit Tip: If you don't have a blowtorch but still want the toasted marshmallow icing effect, try your broiler.
Something short and sweet is an easy way to get any message across.
Brit Tip: If you don't have icing bags, fill and cut the end off of a Ziplock bag.
A beautiful design will make even the hardest of messages easier to digest. (Digest...get it?)
Brit Tip: Use icing to "glue" the fruit to the cake.
Check out our newsletter for more relationship content and check out our online cake baking class to brush up on your breakup cake skills.
Featured image used with permission from benibites/Instagram.
- 19 Valentine's Day Dessert Recipes to WOW Your Honey - Brit + Co ›
- How to make a 12 minute german chocolate cake! - B+C Guides ›
- Hilarious Divorce Cakes That Celebrate Being Single Again - Brit + Co ›
- This Woman's Perfect Cakes Are Blowing the Internet's Mind - Brit + Co ›
- This Baker Is Turning Heartwrenching Breakup Quotes Into Baked ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!