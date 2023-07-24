Selena Gomez’ Birthday Party Featured Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, And...Barbie?
My favorite Only Murders gal and Rare Beauty entrepreneur turned 31 on Saturday! In addition to loving (and I mean loving) all things Selena Gomez, I love birthdays. Their whole point is to celebrate the fact that we're alive, and when I saw Selena recap her party with an Instagram post boasting an insane guest list and a fire sparkler cake, my heart did a little happy dance.
The Best Pictures From Selena Gomez' Birthday Party
In a post simply captioned "31" (I love a woman of few words), Selena Gomez somehow managed to pick 10 photos from her party, something that always feels like an impossible task. She wore a bright red mini dress with floral appliqué details, strappy sandals, and her signature hoops before throwing on an oversized blazer as well.
My thoughts can be summed up by the comment from Rare Beauty's account: "MOTHER IS MOTHERING."
In addition to Selena's closest friends, stars like Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera also came to celebrate the "Lose You To Love Me" singer. There was plenty of Y2K fashion to go around — scroll through the post and you'll see mini dresses, bejeweled slip dresses, and wrap sunglasses galore.
No party during the summer of 2023 would be complete without the Barbie movie. Selena, her sister Gracie, and her girlfriends swapped their party looks for all-pink outfits (plus some Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Sea Salt Popcorn) to screen the movie. (And TBH, I'm dying to know their thoughts).
Selena — can I get an invite to your next party?!
Happy Birthday Selena! May this year be your most magical yet.
