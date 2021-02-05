Selfmade Is Back — Apply For YOUR Scholarship Today
***Special Announcement*** We've teamed with Block Advisors to bring Selfmade scholarships to existing entrepreneurs to level up their biz in 2021! Read more deets below and APPLY HERE NOW!
If 2020 taught us anything, it's that now is the time to chase after your dreams. The pathway to entrepreneurship has never been more available to us, particularly as women, and we intend to encourage as many of you as possible to keep at it until you have the business of your dreams.
That's why we're back with our in-demand startup school: Selfmade. This 10-week bootcamp, taught by Brit Morin and a host of other superstar business owners, is for entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.
Here's a quick recap of all you can expect to gain from the course:
1) Always-on opportunities to live chat with a community of female founders just like you
2) Dozens of business templates and videos that you own forever
3) 30+ hours of LIVE, interactive learning sessions available for replay
4) Accountability to start or grow your biz in the next 10 weeks
5) 24/7 personal access to Brit Morin for questions + advice
6) Access to the most successful female founders in the world
7) $500+ worth of discounts and goodies to your door
8) A dedicated coach and small group for weekly 1:1 and group sessions
While Selfmade is a $2000 value, we've partnered with the dream team at Block Advisors to deliver FREE scholarships to existing entrepreneurs who are ready to propel their businesses forward. Block Advisors will also deliver essential small business tax lessons and guidelines for business owners at every step of the way through 10 weeks of tax literacy reads — right here. H&R Block's Chief Tax Officer, Kathy Pickering, will also lead a lesson during Finance Week, so founders will get time to ask specific small business tax questions to a trusted expert.
The Block Advisors 2021 Scholarship is open to all female-identifying entrepreneurs in the United States with an existing business. We especially encourage business owners from BIPOC communities to apply. When applying, please share proof of your business by adding a website or social account link to verify.
Sound good? We thought so! HEAD HERE TO APPLY FOR YOUR SCHOLARSHIP TODAY — or nominate someone you know! The deadline for applications is February 19, 2021, so don't delay!