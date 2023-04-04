This Company Has Rent Short Term Lease Apartments Almost Anywhere For Under $1,300 A Month
We all know how insanely frustrating (and expensive) renting can be. Finding an apartment or home to rent is a full time job in itself, followed by a year of commitment and sometimes questionable landlords — such a turn off!
Landing Standby promises to fix this. The first-of-its-kind rental company allows customers to buy into a monthly rental membership. The $1,300/mo membership gives you access to all of their fully-furnished, available properties across the world.
The company boasts a “live like a local” mentality, encouraging their members to switch up their locations and try out different accommodations. We're certainly intrigued, but...how exactly does it work?
There are two tiers to the Landing membership: Standby and Standard.
- A Standard Membership ($200/month + rent) functions like a normal rental service, with longer rentals, onsite parking, pet-friendly options and priority selection through their parent company Landing.
- Standby Memberships ($1,295/month total), on the other hand, allow members to choose any available property until a Standard member selects it. If this happens, Standby members must select a new rental within three days, which could definitely get annoying. On the flip side, you can move into some of their properties in as quick as two days, which is a major plus for members needing to relocate ASAP.
By joining Landing, Standby members make a six month minimum commitment to live within the Landing network. If members choose to terminate their reservation before the six month mark, an early termination fee equal to 30 nights' rent is added to their final statement. Additionally, members must pay $150 for every rental change, to cover cleaning for the next guest.
Seems pretty intriguing, right? Plenty of people think so, with the idea of “rental hopping” trending across social media.
For flight attendants, travel nurses, remote workers and more, this could definitely be a great way to move quickly and with ease.
Regardless of who signs up, it'll definitely be interesting to watch this process evolve, and whether or not “rental hopping” becomes more of the norm.
