<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTMxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzA1NTkwM30.rcyVjIfarW2TBu2M9MuSDwbj-IWGg_0zdNEx_tK6d4I/image.jpg?width=980" id="a4c0a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1d60480ecf8a73285e70c780c947ac96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://a2.adform.net/C/?bn=41356902" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">H&M Tulle-Ruffle Top</a> $10 </p><p>The power shoulder trend is cool for everyone this year — kids included. Gift this ruffle-accented blouse (complete with glittery metallic stars) to the one who isn't afraid of making a statement.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTQ2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTA0MTkyN30.qTjpA7DTuxjAJ5gsVU7iJKLm5lEEVsFC-snLHJFzSGw/image.jpg?width=980" id="195ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b1a5a01a3d75beb5de50d8621f3ed75b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.mudpuppy.com/products/rainforest-animals-500-piece-family-puzzle" target="_blank">Mudpuppy Rainforest Animals 500-Piece Family Puzzle</a> $14 </p><p>Keep your young ones occupied with this animal-centric puzzle scene. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTcwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTY2MTM0M30.ThP4tM_4NizU-T7htoWXB2S0QUTqbQUKC2Yzd-taRMo/image.jpg?width=980" id="7caa5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a9f6550b26117567c8aaa54ff5eb236f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.maisonette.com/product/kiko-wooden-camera-yellow-lens" target="_blank">Kiko+ & gg* Wooden Camera</a> $33 </p><p>With a kaleidoscopic lens, children get a new view every time they peek through the viewfinder. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTM4MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTgyNDI4N30.tvYOlO9AysMPuLn2TgUWBeIAbG7BVoamJ0QuHRngEps/image.png?width=980" id="d8ee2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8fd8e44586a4b997491106ddbb7e41c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.vans.com/shop/kids-shoes/kids-checkerboard-classic-slip-on-limoges-true-white#hero=0" target="_blank">Vans Kids Classic Checkerboard Slip Ons</a> $35 </p><p>Got a budding sneaker fan in your life? Outfit them in these effortlessly cool slip ons. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTMyMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNTg1MDA3OX0.80jhrqhOccvbHwzv2LThv2LxoLDVvTW1tq77QhyN2ak/image.jpg?width=980" id="3d2ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e051f229fb70bf8a0242a514d32b2f32" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://a2.adform.net/C/?bn=41356906" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">H&M 2-piece Set and Accessories</a> $35</p><p>Your young dapper friends will look adorable in this polished outfit that'll shine long after the holidays are over.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTQ2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MDIzMzM2Nn0.N0QwvcFc0MJM71OgD8cYlVIfCOB4I-3WRNM_KdSJTVM/image.jpg?width=980" id="7660d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75899b5d3be23e702df9d00bcd0e318c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://merimeri.com/collections/hair-accessories/products/ed20_pompom-unicorn-hair-clips" target="_blank">Meri Meri Pompom Unicorn Hair Clips</a> $11 </p><p>If you're short on stocking stuffer ideas look no further than this rainbow hair clip assortment. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTQxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMjM1ODM1M30.Wg5clH8EaYigdSC6H8Xg0AVWCvmbmgXD4BdndOUHGAg/image.jpg?width=980" id="6d1ea" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a9b8af30e808dccdc74055f2b876e2cd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://bombas.com/products/youth-stripe-dream-calf-sock-4-pack?variant=multi&size=os" target="_blank">Bombas Youth Stripe Dream Calm Sock 4-Pack</a> $23 </p><p>Give your kids the gift of stylish feet with these comfy socks that come with a good cause (every purchase is matched with a donation).</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTQwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODU1NzUzMH0.djqNVSosZL9iqwERzUxic6kNvgF6QUgbm2EUTv79qwA/image.jpg?width=980" id="cb3b7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9207ad4c3f4de918bf12684b1e23aa4a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://supersmalls.com/collections/accessories/products/backstage-sunglasses" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Super Smalls Backstage Rainbow Sunglasses</a> $29</p><p>This whimsical accessory will brighten up any dreary winter day, and is super cute for playing dress up.</p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTUwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDUxMDg5Mn0.nEO6XLyRsecQJuf4OJ65UWCG6wsbCl7u357KuaVTq-A/image.jpg?width=980" id="c6ce5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4a17c6f9c34f338589ca669fa834898" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/hanging-solar-system/s540008?" target="_blank">Crate & Barrel University Games Hanging Solar System</a> $25 </p><p>Take a trip to outer space with this glow-in-the-dark bedroom decor. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTkyNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTAxNTExNX0.LsbK0gg9h5mjcyKS1F6Jr0dTmv7_O32ieKaDzCAhbxs/image.jpg?width=980" id="3b312" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5727e0fe035459964ee84bf9975229f9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://store.moma.org/kids/featured/making-with-moma/making-with-moma-collage-kit/6705-801490.html?" target="_blank">Making with MoMA: Collage Kit</a> $25</p><p>Kids will learn how to experiment with pattern, layering, color, and design and make their own masterpiece with this hands-on kit. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTU4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODY5MzY4MH0._gXiPsdaeHv1Ql0ycaGuxut4bTieXLG6KMsZRGG-KYo/image.jpg?width=980" id="e59c0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80f076212b5a6ac923fbb43d934559f9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/697846448/twee-carries-castle-sidewalk-chalk?" target="_blank">Twee Carrie's Castle Sidewalk Chalk</a> $35</p><p>This creative gift is best for those whose sidewalks are free from snow most of the year. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY0MDYwMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjU2NTM4M30.MzX7jZMLK3fAYNAyxkaA_nZWX2uHHwNclklnnltGplg/image.jpg?width=980" id="d0be0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0cc05923589a58a9be72d5d6221729b2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://merimeri.com/products/sequin-flower-mesh-backpack" target="_blank">Meri Meri Sequin Flower Mesh Backpack</a> $45 </p><p>This stylish, multi-purpose bag is great for those packing up for any holiday trips or for ones who spend school days at their neighborhood learning pod. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTYxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDgwNTYyOH0.uUqCMhl5wIFWfBHcFlLCrvvSYVT50bkKnb7ZUlvwZmc/image.jpg?width=980" id="b7cf7" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7aebc7f518fb0a5cd26bbb4995988d6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.roseandrex.com/products/candylab-candy-cars" target="_blank">Candylab Candy Cars</a> $10</p><p>Upgrade your little car enthusiast's toy set with this blue speed racer to encourage a playful imagination. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTY2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODk3MTgxOH0.pYuB0z8kmdDZU3SMgZV2fmQ_HSRCtGOtu-KqIw3BmnA/image.jpg?width=980" id="b30a1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f283254fe27362ab41ce13d27fb5eee6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://en.smallable.com/whale-embroidery-kit-sozo-diy-199107.html" target="_blank">Sozo DIY Whale Embroidery Kit</a> $22</p><p>Share your love of crafting with this kid-friendly beginner's guide to embroidery. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTgxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjM0MjU1N30.6iR8dcsqgXW_vk5TZJCZg2Y6DDjlSOnrZdFCuMkC0B8/image.jpg?width=980" id="43c5e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea148a3272cecda204e8079496e0e40f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.tenderleaftoys.com/collections/all-products/products/flower-bed" target="_blank">Tender Leaf Toys Flower Bed</a> $20 </p><p>Just because it's winter doesn't mean you can't plant your own garden! </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDY0MDY3OS9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NTE4MzE0NH0.HvKa5RGW5lkturvBohFsW8YEBd0CrI4pYLfLHxkky5Y/image.png?width=980" id="bd20e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="06bd9c11ed3d67e37aa3533d0e17403c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.target.com/p/make-your-own-press-on-nail-art-set-50pc-more-than-magic-8482/-/A-79532803#lnk=sametab" target="_blank">More Than Magic Press-On Nail Art Kit</a> $10</p><p>This 50-piece set will get your young beauty lover all set for the holidays. </p>
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.brit.co/media-library/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDYzNTY1MC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDE2NDEwOH0.HBose-zNB-XiLIM6K7fbqwuaKDoIoHdWBG8vBhWOVWw/image.png?width=980" id="6091b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc0cb86a049bcb2ba6b7fcf0e8d5bbcb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.melissamasse.com/products/tie-dye-ribbed-beanie-hat" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Melissa Masse Tie Dye Ribbed Beanie Hat</a> $35</p><p>Tie dye is always in! This hat packs a colorful punch and will ensure your kiddo stays warm through winter.</p>
Pottery Barn Retro Rainbow-Shaped Pillow $44 

Brighten up bedtime with this adorable pillow.
