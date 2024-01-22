Snow Ice Cream Is Actually Super Easy To Make – Here’s How To Do It Safely
After Reese Witherspoon sent fans into a dramatic spiral or concern over her very own snow ice cream recipe, we’re here to settle the debate and say yes – there is a safe way to eat snow. In fact, snow ice cream is a safe and tasty activity to accompany any closed-in, cozy snow day. We’ve got the scoop on how to make it!
How to Make Snow Ice Cream
Similar to Reese’s chocolatey, coffee-filled “snow salt Chocochinos,” our snow ice cream recipe builds its sweet base using actual snowfall. But, before you dive in to your nearest pile of untouched snow, make sure you follow these safety tips:
- Use clean snow only. Don’t eat snow that’s been plowed – it’s likely to be contaminated with asphalt, snow-melting salts, and dirt that can harm you when ingested.
- If you use pesticides or fertilizers on your lawn, you might consider finding fresh snow elsewhere to avoid harmful contaminants.
The best way to collect snow for making snow ice cream is in a clean bowl as it falls. From there, you can start mixing in milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and your fave sea salt!
Ingredients for Snow Ice Cream
- 1 cup of milk (any kind will work)
- 1/3 cup granulated white sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 pinch fine sea salt
- 8 cups of clean snow
Directions for Snow Ice Cream
- Begin by placing a large bowl in the freezer before you begin. Cold bowls help keep your snow ice cream from melting too fast.
- Once you've measured out all of your sugar, vanilla extract, salt and milk, take your large bowl out of the freezer.
- In the bowl, whisk together the milk, sugar, vanilla and salt until well combined.
- Next, head outside and scoop up some clean, fresh snow. (Or, if you've already let it collect in the bowl, bring it inside and add to the large bowl.)
- Immediately after adding the snow with the other ingredients, stir until it is incorporated and looks as close to regular ice cream as possible.
- Time to eat! Dive in right away and enjoy your sweet treat.
What is snow ice cream made of?
Snow ice cream is typically made of fresh, clean snow, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and sea salt.
Is it safe to eat snow ice cream?
Yes, snow ice cream is safe to eat as long as you use snow that hasn't been disturbed (plowed, melted, driven on, touched) in any way.
Recipe + photography by Museum of Ice Cream.
