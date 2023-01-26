55+ Fun Date Night Ideas You Can Do With A Partner And With Friends
Valentine's Day can be incredibly intimidating if you're in a new relationship, your first relationship, or if you're single. But there's no reason to not have the best day ever when February 14 rolls around, no matter your relationship status. If planning isn't your strong suit — we've got you with brilliant and fun date night ideas you can set into motion just in time for love day. Plus, the cool thing is that a lot of these date ideas work all year long, no matter what season it is, so you can bookmark them for the next time neither of you know what to do.
Whether you and your S.O. prefer to stay indoors or you want to go on an adventure, these cute date ideas are great for everyone, no matter the weather or location. There are also some group date ideas to pair up with other couples and include your single friends. Let's get into it!
Fun Date Night Ideas For Outdoorsy Types
If you and yours love the great outdoors, or you've reached the point in winter when you're getting cabin fever, go on a long walk together. Embrace the winter vibes with ice skating, sledding, or a snow tubing park. You can also never go wrong with a bonfire full of snacks and s'mores, or a sleigh ride.
For places that are still experiencing mild temps, see what kinds of food festivals or pop-ups are near you, or get your adrenaline pumping with a go-kart date. Date night is also the perfect opportunity to cozy up at a drive-in movie theater (or create your own in the trunk of your car with some blankets and a laptop). Take a stroll through your local farmer's market or head over to the beach to hunt for sea-glass and pretty shells. Night owls will love an evening of stargazing, and we'd definitely recommend that nature lovers go chasing waterfalls. Or sunsets. Or rainbows.
Fun Date Night Ideas For Staying Indoors
If you're someone who takes hibernation seriously (we don't want to leave our couch until April so we totally get it), there are still plenty of indoor date night ideas that are so much fun. Put together an indoor picnic with you and your S.O.'s favorite foods. When late afternoon rolls around, spend time in the kitchen cooking (Instant Pots welcome) and listening to your favorite music — you can even dance around the kitchen! If you're not ready for dinner quite yet (or if you'd really rather order in) try out a new cocktail recipe instead, like these easy cocktails and signature cocktails. Do an at-home workout in the garage or living room (or any other kind of exercise ;)) and relax afterwards with a spa day, bubble bath, or a dip in a hot tub if you have access to one.
Other simple but romantic ideas for a cozy night in include a movie night, a puzzle, or painting together. The best part about these fun date ideas is that you can do a lot of them in silence or you can talk the whole time depending on what you both need. If you are in a chatty mood, we also recommend the We're Not Really Strangers to get to know each other better.
If you want to spend time outside of the house but still want to stay indoors, visit an aquarium, museum, or planetarium, go rock climbing, or check out volunteer opportunities in your area. Take a pottery class or go to a pottery studio to paint a pre-made piece. Speaking from experience, book lovers could spend hours at a local library or bookstore, so browsing the newest titles and drinking in the atmosphere will make for a wonderful date.
To take your V-Day up a notch, use ResortPass to try out local hotels and spas without an overnight stay, or use Swimply, a site that we lovingly refer to as the AirBnb for pools, to go for a swim. Use The Infatuation to figure out the best bars and restaurants in your area and try a single dish at a bunch of different places.
Fun Date Night Ideas You Can Do With Other Friends
Group dates can be a super fun way to bond with other couples, or prevent your single friends from spending Valentine's Day alone. Grab a group to go sing karaoke, or check out a wine and paint night. If you're all into baking, take a group baking class together, or turn it into a giant baking competition that is sure to be hilarious. Create a giant scavenger hunt around town that everyone can take part in, or have a game night complete with sweets and snacks. If it's warm enough to hang out outside, bring your snacks and games outdoors!
If you want to just sit and talk, organize a themed dinner party that can range from a murder mystery to a low-key potluck. Go to trivia at a local bar, or go on a food and beer tour around your city. Attend a silent disco for some fun and unique memories or bring out the inner child in all of your friends with a game of laser tag. And if you really want to pretend you're kids again, go to a trampoline park or a fair. Escape rooms are also a ton of fun when you have multiple people with you. However you choose to spend your Valentine's Day, as long as you're surrounded by the people that you love, you can't go wrong.
