12 Spas That Will Meet All Your Weekend Getaway Dreams
When you're spending every day juggling your back-to-work schedule, laundry, cooking, and more, taking time for some inner peace and relaxation is of utmost importance — and what better place to do that than a spa? Since there are times that you need to get away from your normal surroundings to truly feel at ease, we found 12 of the best spa getaways around the U.S. for all your solo, romantic, or girls' trip needs.
Going Stag
The Sanderling Resort (Duck, North Carolina)
Not only does this luxurious resort offer live music at sunset, surf lessons, and the chance to see some wild horses, but it's also beachfront. The Spa at Sanderling uses the natural resources of the Outer Banks to help you feel physically and mentally rejuvenated. Here, summer is a state of mind!
Lake Austin Spa Resort (Austin, Texas)
Escape from the everyday at the LakeHouse Spa. From fresh, seasonal dining to private suites, you have the perfect space to experience both ancient and modern therapies. There are over 100 spa treatments to pick from to help you feel more balanced.
Battery Wharf Hotel (Boston, Massachusetts)
Get an authentic Boston waterfront experience with a stay that's along the Boston Harbor. Full of New England tradition, the Battery Wharf has charm, energy, and thrill! The spa menu is thoughtfully curated with massages, facials, acupuncture and more for a results-oriented outcome. Oh, there's also waterfront yoga.
The Ritz-Carlton (Los Angeles, California)
Treat yourself with a stay at this famous Art Deco-inspired hotel in the heart of LA's entertainment district. Soak up on the sun at the rooftop pool or spend time in the wellness rooms at this urban sanctuary. With nine treatment rooms, the hotel's spa (which is the largest spa in L.A.) offers personalized service and luxurious amenities.
Couple's Trip
The Inn at Entrada (St. George, Utah)
The Inn at Entrada offers golf courses, local hiking, and recreation for an invigorating experience that will connect you with your partner and rebalance your health and wellness. Esthetics, massages, facial treatments, and more await you, plus this resort was featured in High School Musical 2, which makes us love it even more!
Ojai Valley Inn (Ojai, California)
Inspired by the Mediterranean, the Ojai Valley Inn embodies the spirit of contemporary Spanish hacienda design. On top of a regular spa menu, this getaway also features a café and an artist cottage for creative wellness, making it the perfect place for a date!
The Inns of Aurora (Aurora, New York)
By connecting you with the Cayuga Lake landscape, this farm-inspired spa campus is dedicated to helping you find healing and harmony in every season of your life. With hydrotherapy circuits, single and co-ed spaces, and therapeutic treatments, their individualized wellness experience will meet you where you are.
The Meadowmere Resort (Ogunquit, Maine)
Get access to a full service health club and day spa when you stay at the Meadowmere resort. The family-owned hotel is set on the southern coast and with 48 solar panels and a certification from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, they're dedicated to preserving their surroundings. Certified personal training, a heated indoor pool, and award-winning spa treatments bring a whole new definition to relaxation.
Girls' Weekend
The Omni Grove Park Inn (Asheville, North Carolina)
This 18-and-over spa is electronics-free, making it the perfect spot for meaningful conversations and connection. It's got 20 water features including mineral-based pools and therapeutic waterfall pools, and it's one of Condé Nast Traveler's top resort spas in North America.
Williamsburg Inn (Williamsburg, Virginia)
The Williamsburg Inn is the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort in the area, and it brings together the best of the old and the new with elevated dining options, stunning views, and themed suites. The Inn is also a great pick for you and your gal pals because it's near Colonial Williamsburg and the Williamsburg Winery. With spa circuits, massages, and facials, you'll be more relaxed than ever.
The Roosevelt (New Orleans, Louisiana)
The Roosevelt represents everything that makes New Orleans great. Indulge, celebrate, and feel refreshed from the inside out at this stay. The Waldorf Astoria Spa offers cupping therapy, full body wraps, and massages for the perfect girls' getaway.
Ocean House (Watch Hill, Rhode Island)
Ocean House has all the luxury you could hope for in a spa getaway; think luxurious locker rooms, a marble herbal steam room, and even some fruit-infused water to enjoy while you wait for your treatment. The only Forbes Five-Star spa in Rhode Island, Ocean House offers the best of the Ocean and the Harvest with their seasonal treatments.
