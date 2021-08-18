5 Genius Time-Saving Hacks for Your Back-to-Work Morning Routine
Are you headed back into the office? For many of us, working from home has been one of the biggest life changes associated with 2020. Now that many workplaces are opening back up, it can feel daunting to think about everything that has to get done in the morning. If you're wondering how on earth you're going to do it all before 7 a.m., keep reading: These time-saving hacks will help make your morning routine a little less stressful.
Make Overnight Oats
A go-to favorite for busy moms and fitness fiends alike, overnight oats are both healthy and SUPER convenient. Mix yours with blended fruit, chia seeds, and nuts for a fiber-rich and protein-packed meal. (via OhSheGlows)
Wake Up Naturally
Waking up by sunlight is arguably the healthiest and most desirable way to start the day — but when you're back in the office, you're no longer at the sun's leisure (unfortunately). Ensure you'll still wake up feeling well-rested by using an alarm clock that mimics natural sunlight to gradually wake you up by your desired time, like the Hatch Restore ($129) or the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock ($71).
Delegate Making Lunch
Until you're back in the swing of things, it may be best to invest in some good freezer meals or sign up for a subscription to Ritual, which allows you to get a certain number of takeout meals per week at a discounted, pre-set rate. At the very least, whip up some make-ahead meals on Sunday that you can reheat throughout the week. (Image via Cristiano Pinto/Unsplash)
Invest in a Coffee Maker With a Timer
Step one in the morning for most of us? COFFEE, PLEASE. Get a coffee maker with a timer and automatic start, so you can set it before you go to bed and wake up to the delicious smell of roasted coffee beans. Some of our favorites are the Hamilton Beach Brew Station ($59) and the Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker ($99).
Plan Your Outfits Ahead of Time
Take the deliberation out of getting dressed each morning by picking and laying out your outfits ahead of time. If you've maintained a capsule wardrobe throughout quarantine, you should already know the drill: Pick out classic basics that coordinate, then finish off the look with fashionable jewelry and on-trend fall shoes. (Photo via Alexandra Gorn/Unsplash)
Featured photo via Matthew Hamilton/Unsplash.
