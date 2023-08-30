You Can Finally Live Out Your 'Gilmore Girls' Fantasy On These 5 Cozy Fall Getaways
I’m holding a moment of silence for those of us who didn’t get to take a hot girl summer vacation (me included, RIP). But please – hold no shame for working the scorching months away and stacking your coin – because that basically means you (and your finances… okay girlboss!) are prepped to escape to a cozy fall getaway. Forget hot girl summer! From here on out, it’s decidedly Gilmore Girls fall. To feed your craving for changing leaves and apple cider-filled mugs, there are actually a number of Stars Hollow dupes out there that you can wander off to. I’ve found some seriouslycozy fall getaways for you to check out *now*, so you can check in later – and get your seasonal sojourn started.
Washington, Connecticut
Image via LitchfieldInnCT.com
Washington, Connecticut is close to being a carbon-copy of Stars Hollow. Seriously. We’ve done the digging, and can confirm that the real-life versions of Luke's Diner, The Dragonfly Inn, and even Doose's Market exist there, so this is *the* go-to destination for a Gilmore-inspired cozy fall getaway, for sure. When you’re not snuggled up and escaping the colder nights, Washington offers a range of vineyards, museums, andnifty book shops to visit.
Plan to pack your bags for The Litchfield Inn when you pay a visit to Washington. It’s a historically-preserved colonial inn-turned-hotel that stands in the foothills of the Berkshires (where stunning fall colors preside). Each room is different from the other, carefully curated to reflect the comfort of the town around it!
Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Image via Gatlinburg.com
It’s a known fact that if the mountains are calling, you must go, and nestling yourself between leaf-covered peaks and valleys is one of the *coziest* things you can do when fall’s – you know – falling. Gatlinburg, Tennessee boasts a gold mine of natural beauty against a serene Smoky Mountains background, perfect for taking a beat to simply relax.
I recommend leaving your cozy fall getaway to Gatlinburg to none other than The Rocky Waters Motor Inn. Sitting on the edge of a river near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the newly-revitalized rustic inn is tucked away from nearby towns *just* enough, without sacrificing that homegrown Appalachian charm. Its rooms are fitted with elegant yet humble decor to help you wind down, all without distraction.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Image via SantaFe.org
I’ve heard many times that Santa Fe, New Mexico is a sleepy town. And while that is somewhat true, I’d say it holds more of a tranquil vibe – not sleepy. Really, the locals and natives abide by a very special energy that you can’t find anywhere else. Sante Fe hosts endless opportunities for exploring the Southwestern art scene, venturing outdoors, and eating tasty, green chile-clad food – though you might prefer to stay snug in your accommodation for your cozy fall getaway.
Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe is the ultimate arrangement for just that – staying in. There, they offer a variety of cozy casitas spotted with traditional Navajo decor, kiva fireplaces to cozy up by (hot chocolate is a no-brainer), and of course, all the amenities you need to recharge. Plus, it’s only several miles from downtown Santa Fe, where you could choose to mosey around at your pace.
Zionsville, Indiana
Image via LifeinIndy.com
For those looking to immerse themselves in historic charm, Zionsville, Indiana is the place to be for a cozy fall getaway. It lies about 15 minutes out from Indianapolis, so your travels can take you to the best of both worlds, if you wish. The brick-covered streets of downtown Zionsville are an absolute can’t-miss, though. In this walkable small town, you’ll find dozens of local shops, foodie spots, and gorgeous parks to entertain yourself with between bouts of takin’ things slow.
Situated among these stops is the Brick Street Inn, a welcoming bed and breakfast-style hotel with a boutique twist. The interiors flaunt a generous mix of antique and modern styles, so you feel nothing short of cozily accommodated. During your stay, make time to set off on a self-guided historical tour of homes that date back to the early 19th century using the handy “This Old Zionsville House” guide.
Woodstock, Vermont
Image via FatSheepFarmVermont.com
Get your dose of New England hospitality in Woodstock, Vermont. The entire setting just screams cozy fall getaway – no wonder it was deemed “the prettiest small town in America.” Come falltime, the changing leaves will swarm around your time-off activities. There are tons of options for an outdoorsy escape (hiking, biking, fishing, and swimming), as well as in-town visits (local artisans, restaurants, breweries, farmer’s markets), so you're sure to see something new on your getaway.
For a unique (but equally cozy) accommodation, travel down to Fat Sheep Farm & Cabins. Your secluded stay will be hosted inside one of five newly-constructed private cabins that are fitted with bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, living room, porches, (and if you choose to stay plugged in, which I *don’t* recommend for a cozy fall getaway, wifi) – all on an actual working farm. Sit out by the farm’s fire pit to watch the sunset and let vacation time fully sink in!
Ready for fall? We are too. Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on our fall-forward content!
Lead photo by Aleksy Kuprikov / PEXELS
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.