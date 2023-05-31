25 Grab-And-Go Breakfasts To Prep So You Can Hit Snooze One Last Time
There's something about mornings that just doesn't sit right with me – that 'something' being the fact that I have to wake up and do adult things for my adult life. I know *a lot* of people feel the exact same way, but adulthood isn't escaping us any time soon, so we might as well do our best to make things easier on ourselves.
Meal prep is the method sent down from the heavens to help deal with the utter chaos that flows throughout our weekdays and weekends. When you've just *got* to get out the door after sleeping ina little too late, the breakfast burrito you made a few days ago sitting in your freezer could be the thing that saves you from spiraling. It's yummy, easy to make, and great for commuting (or just general time saving), just like these 25 grab-and-go breakfast recipes we're bringing you today.
Breakfast Parfait Popsicles
These frozen A.M. treats contain all the good parts of a yogurt bowl – without the two-handed mess you'd need otherwise. Pack your popsicles full of chopped fruit, granola, nuts, and Greek yogurt for a balanced on-the-go breakfast! (via Brit + Co.)
Miso Banana Bread
Save yourself a *pinch* of weekend time to make this miso-infused banana bread, then slice it up and eat on your sweet treat throughout the week. If you need an even more time-saving solution, you can pack individual slices into reusable snack bags for busy morning transport. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Peanut Butter Oat Breakfast Bars
Why spend your hard-earned dollars on a $15 box of granola bars when you could just make your own at home for a literal fraction of the cost? Banana, peanut butter, and chocolate form the ultimate breakfast bite among the pantry staples you *already* have. (via Barley & Sage)
Healthy Nut-Free Banana Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
Just like you wouldn't take a bowl of cereal on the run, you wouldn't be caught scarfing down a bowl of oatmeal, either. These bars eliminate the fuss – serving as packable, transportable oatmeal servings with no mush, but all the flavor. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Healthy Breakfast Cookies
Bake these the night before to enjoy for breakfast time – or *any time* for a snack, really. The toppings you include are up to you, but we have to go with chocolate chips all the way. The oats and PB will power you up without that nasty feeling you get from sugary cookies. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Frozen Yogurt Bark
This has *got* to be one of the easiest breakfasts of all time. Just slather some good ol' yogurt on a parchment-lined baking sheet, sprinkle your fave fruits, nuts, and coconut flakes on it, and pop everything in the freezer overnight. The result is a perfectly protein-packed morning snack that makes getting out the door a total breeze. (via Live Eat Learn)
Pumpkin Cake Muffins with Cinnamon Honey Butter
The start of your day should be an absolute treat. That's why opting for these tenderly-baked, cinnamon-crusted pumpkin muffins is the greatest act of self-care. Plus, baking them ahead of time means you can hit *snooze* a few more times than usual. 😏 (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vegan Apple Breakfast Cookies
Speaking of breakfast treats... These cookies are like chowing down on bowl of cinnamon-apple oatmeal, only sans bowl. Each bite is sure to sustain you past the mid-morning, but they're 100% crave-worthy for a lil' midnight snack, too! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Savory Vegan Breakfast Pastries
There would truly be no joy left in life if not for yummy pastries. This vegan version piles on gooey plant-based cheese, tomatoes, vegan eggs, and meatless meat onto a light dough, if you dare. Pair this easy-to-carry breakfast with your coffee, and you're ready to conquer the day! (via The Edgy Veg)
Coconut-Coated No-Bake Energy Bites
No baking? Say less. Make these bite-sized balls the night before a big week to indulge in – before the meetings, kids, and chaos creep in. These healthy energy bites are also *so* suitable for post-hike snacking and curbing those ever-present sweet tooth cravings. (via Live Eat Learn)
Avocado Breakfast Burritos
Get some real meal prepping on with these flavorful breakfast burritos! All that's required of you is stuffing a tortilla full of your dream ingredient lineup, wrapping it all up in foil, and freezing until you're ready for a savory morning meal. They'll heat up in *minutes* in the microwave or toaster oven. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Almond Butter & Jelly Breakfast Bars
PB&J is *not* just for kids. In fact, you can adult-ify the jammy bite into nutritious breakfasts like this one. Cut these baked bars into individual servings ahead of time so you can simply grab and go – without having to skip the most important meal of the day! (via Rachel Mansfield)
Vegan Breakfast Burritos
Vegans, please don't settle for a wimpy breakfast. Beef up your *beefless* breakfast burrito with plant-based egg, black beans, avocado, and cilantro. Pick out your favorite salsa, too, to drown each and every bite in energetic spice. You can totally meal prep this recipe to freeze and reheat whenever the cravings hit! (via The Edgy Veg)
Freezable Smoothie Bags
Though this breakfast pick isn't your typical grab-and-go food, it still makes getting out the door pretty dang easy. With this recipe for pre-made, reusable smoothie packs, all you have to do after waking is toss the contents in a blender with milk, and let your beloved kitchen appliance work its magic. 🫡 (via Brit + Co.)
Egg Sausage Breakfast Muffins
Cheese, bread, and sausage. This easy breakfast recipe embraces this *heavenly* trifecta of ingredients and forms them into convenient on-the-go portions of morningtime energy! (via The Endless Meal)
Meal Prep Pesto Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches
We present to you – drumroll, please – another killer breakfast sandwich recipe that can be meal prepped! This time, egg, bacon, avo, pesto, and the works are stacked high atop an everything bagel, and it's unbelievably tasty. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Oatmeal Breakfast Bars
You can make the base of these oatmeal bars with just *a few* staple ingredients, then get playful with add-ins like nuts, dried berries, chocolate chips, or seeds. Whatever you choose, we can guarantee that you'll love this pick for its time-saving and energy-sustaining strengths. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Stuffed Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches
Marry the sweet and the savory with this grab-and-go breakfast idea. Two fluffy waffle 'buns' meet folded eggs and meat for an excitingly delectable morning treat. Just build your sammies the way you like them, wrap in foil, and freeze them until you can't think of anything else other than digging right in. 👀 (via Rachel Mansfield)
Meal Prep Breakfast Bowls
You don't *have* to use everything this recipe calls for, but the mix is so tasty. The great thing about meal prepping (and cooking in general) is you can customize your meal how you like it – you have the freedom to go *crazy* with the substitutions that fit your diet and lifestyle! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Full English Breakfast Burritos
This recipe is the *perfect* way to take a yummy breakfast spread, and make it handheld for on-the-go moments. In this version of a breakfast burrito, you'll build a Full English into tortillas, but you could also go the classic American route (with sausage, egg, and cheese) and the Mexican route (beans, rice, eggs, and brisket.) (via Brit + Co.)
Breakfast Freezie Pops
Channel some deep nostalgia with these breakfast popsicles! They're made using only 4 ingredients, and of course, can easily be made in big batches ahead of a busy week for delightful grab-and-go fuel. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Meal Prep Freezer-Friendly Breakfast Taquitos
Each one of these meal prep-friendly taquitos is bursting with flavor – and beneficial protein! There's no better way to power up in the A.M. than with a hearty breakfast like this one. If you're in a rush, don't fret – just prep these in some foil wrap, and you can take it to work with you to easily heat up and eat! (via The Girl On Bloor)
Breakfast Scones with Sausage, Cheese, and Veggies
These savory scones have come to save the day – or rather, the morning. When you're in a hurry, you'll thank yourself for making these bites ahead of time! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Scandinavian Cinnamon Buns
Love baking, but hate waking? Reserve some focused baking time for yourself on the weekend, then store these *mess-free* cinnamon buns for the week ahead. The only real work you'll need to put in in the A.M. for these delicious treats is hitting a button on your microwave! (via Gastroplant)
Vegan Asian Fusion Breakfast Sandwiches
Your classic breakfast sandwich meets Asian-inspired flavors in this recipe. The vegan sausage is infused with tons of fragrant garlic, the plant-based egg is super ginger-y, and each layer is drizzled with a deep Sriracha-scallion mayo. The flavors get even better when you meal prep and freeze these bad boys! (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Header image via Half Baked Harvest