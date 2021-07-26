The Best Frozen Meals To Have On Hand For A Quick Weeknight Dinner
As life picks back up to full speed, commutes cut into our evenings, and calendars become packed again, those of us who found ourselves experimenting with extra time in the kitchen may be realizing it has all but disappeared. And for those of us who never fancied ourselves much of a cook, the need for a quick and easy dinner solution has been there all along.
Thankfully, frozen meals have come a long way since the TV trays of the past, with a variety of cuisines and cultures now represented and plenty of options for every dietary preference to choose from. All of which can help you maintain a healthy diet to fuel that busy schedule of yours. Simply add a fresh side or complimentary ingredient, and you'll be surprised how quickly you can turn these frozen entrees into satisfying meals.
CAULIPOWER Linguine Cauliflower Pasta ($45 for 6)
Cauliflower pasta is a gluten-free gamechanger, and it cooks faster than regular pasta. While the water's boiling, saute some shrimp and toss with lemon juice for a light but protein-packed pasta dish that will be ready in 15 minutes.
American Flatbread Ionian Awakening Pizza ($10)
To add more veggies to your pizza night, pop a Mediterranean pizza in the oven, then sprinkle with fresh spinach and drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Path of Life Asian Wok Quinoa Blend ($6)
You can always add a grain and veggie blend to a skillet with a few slices of tofu to whip up a delicious vegan stir-fry in minutes.
Cadence Kitchen Chicken Tikka Masala
Prepare over a heaping of Basmati rice (which can also be microwaved, we won't judge) for an instant and complete Indian meal.
Thrive Market Plant-Based Pasta Bolognese with Beyond Meat® ($8)
Plant-based bolognese hits the spot when you come home starving after a weeknight workout. Toss some eggplant in the oven while you shower so you can stir in some extra flavor and veggies.
Good & Gather Burrata Lemon Zest Herb Ravioli ($4)
Life hack: Adding a handful of greens to any meal you're craving makes it that much healthier. Some zesty ravioli is even more satisfying over a pile of peppery arugula.
Gardein Teriyaki Plant-Based Chick'n Strips ($25)
Fix these plant-based chicken strips with a side of asparagus, which you can bake at the same time or also steam in the microwave and add a squeeze of lemon or lime to compliment.
Healthy Choice Simply Organic Frozen Unwrapped Burrito Bowl ($4)
Make a burrito bowl at home with this easy meal starter you can prepare in the microwave, then combine with some romaine lettuce and avocado slices.
Whole Foods Market Basil Pesto Vegetable Spirals ($5)
Yes, vegetable spirals are a flavorful pasta alternative, but they're simply not going to be filling alone! For a complete meal, enjoy with some protein-rich meatballs (plant-based, if you prefer).
Positive Food Co Kimchi-Turmeric Tofu Fried Rice ($9)
Although this makes a great vegan meal, it might make an even better (and still vegetarian) dinner with a fried egg on top.
Alpha Foods Philly Burrito ($3)
I am a big fan of keeping a variety of frozen burritos on hand for a quick and comforting dinner (especially after a weeknight workout). You can saute a side of veggies, like mushrooms or zucchini, on the side to make it a balanced meal in minutes.
P.F Changs Signature Frozen Chicken Dumplings ($3)
Frozen dumplings are great for making homemade soup in no time. Heat them up with frozen veggies (like carrots and spinach) in broth all at once, whether in the microwave or on the stove.
Sweet Earth Cauliflower Mac Bowl Frozen Dinner ($4)
Adding as many vegetables as possible to your favorite comfort foods is pretty much the secret to happiness and health. This cauliflower macaroni would get even better with a side of brussel sprouts.
Healthy Choice Power Bowls Falafel & Tahini ($5)
For a tasty, well-balanced wrap (which are great on-the-go dinners, too), fill a flatbread with a serving of this falafel bowl and a dollop of hummus or tzatziki.
Alexia All Natural Frozen Sweet Potato Fries ($3)
Sometimes, the heart wants what the heart wants. If you're craving something salty, make sweet potato fries at home with a bowl of tomato soup for a meal adults and kids alike will love.
Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patties ($6)
Satisfy your summer grilling cravings with these plant-based patties and top them off with whatever fresh toppings you have in the fridge. Need ideas? Here you go!
