OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

taylor swift blake lively super bowl 2025
Celebrity News

Here's Why Blake Lively Wasn't With Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl

Fortunoff Outdoor Furniture
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

12 Must-Have Pieces For The Perfect Outdoor Living Room

adam brody
Celebrity News

Adam Brody Just Gave A Surprising Update On 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

super bowl commercials 2025
Entertainment

The 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials For 2025

taylor swift booed at super bowl 2025
Celebrity News

Wow, Taylor Swift Just Got Booed At The Super Bowl — Here’s How She Reacted

weekly horoscope february 9
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope For February 9-16 Is Bringing Exciting "Breakthroughs"

fantasy tv shows
TV

15 Fantasy Shows To Stream Once You Finish 'Onyx Storm'

Anti-Aging Serums
Best Beauty Products

The 10 Best Anti-Aging Serums For Fine Lines & Wrinkles – That Actually Work!

Old-Fashioned Baby Names
Baby Names

8 "Old-Fashioned" Baby Names We’re Surprised To Still See In 2025

heather headley sweet magnolias season 5
Entertainment

This 'Sweet Magnolias' Star Spills On Her Hopes For Season 5

20 movies turning 20 in 2025
Entertainment

These 20 Movies Turning 20 This Year Make Us Feel Old AF

Jessica Alba divorce
Celebrity Couples

Jessica Alba Just Filed For Divorce From Cash Warren, Ending Their 16-Year Marriage

taylor swift blake lively feud rumors
Celebrity News

No One Knows If Blake Lively & Taylor Swift Are Friends Anymore

Starbucks Pink Drink at Costco
Food News & Menu Updates

Costco Just Stocked This Starbucks Fave — For Only $2 A Bottle!

Here's how to get yours. ☕️

You Can Officially Get A Free Starbucks Coffee Today!

​Starbucks Monday Free Coffee Deal
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 10, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Like coffee? Like free coffee? Lucky for you, Starbucks is introducing ‘Starbucks Monday’ on February 10, where you can snag a free coffee any time during the day. Whether you were up all night watching all the Super Bowl commercials, or you just need that little extra boost, this deal is everything. Here's what you need to know about grabbing your own free coffee today!

Read on for more details on the all-new Starbucks free coffee deal!

Starbucks Hot Brewed Coffee

Starbucks

That’s right – the coffee chain is ushering in a brand-new deal for free coffee. Under the name of ‘Starbucks Monday,’ Starbucks announced that Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. can stop in for a free tall-sized (12 ounces) hot or iced brewed coffee any time on February 10.

Starbucks Hot Brewed Coffee

Starbucks

Starbucks noted in their announcement that the 2025 Super Bowl may “lead to a long Monday,” so what better pick-me-up than a caffeine-filled coffee? If you’re planning a pretty lit Super Bowl party (or simply just attending one), you’re bound to need a little boost come Monday morning.

“No matter who wins Sunday, we can all win Monday,” Starbucks’ announcement reads.

\u200bStarbucks\u200b Sign

Starbucks

Only Starbucks Rewards members will be able to take advantage of this deal. Rewards members will be able to apply a ‘Starbucks Monday' coupon in the Starbucks app which can be redeemed via the app’s order ahead feature, in-store, or at the drive-thru.

\u200bStarbucks\u200b Cups

Starbucks

The deal is only redeemable for a tall-sized hot or iced brewed coffee, 1 per member at participating stores. You’ll be able to use the coupon any time during the day on February 10, as long as your local Starbucks store is open!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news + menu drops!

food newsstarbucks newsdealsfreecoffeefood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

taylor swift booed at super bowl 2025
Celebrity News

Wow, Taylor Swift Just Got Booed At The Super Bowl — Here’s How She Reacted

taylor swift blake lively super bowl 2025
Celebrity News

Here's Why Blake Lively Wasn't With Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl

adam brody
Celebrity News

Adam Brody Just Gave A Surprising Update On 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2

weekly horoscope february 9
Horoscopes

Your Weekly Horoscope For February 9-16 Is Bringing Exciting "Breakthroughs"