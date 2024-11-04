Starbucks Just Dropped Their Holiday Cups, And We’re Obsessed
We’ve been (not so) patiently counting down the days until the Starbucks holiday menu returns on November 7. Other than the tasty seasonal drinks themselves, the best part about this time of year is being able to hold the cutest Starbucks holiday cups in-hand whilstgift shopping and baking up some holiday treats – the cozy feeling is unbeatable!
Starbucks
Historically, Starbucks debuts a new round of holiday cup designs every year that appear in stores the same day their holiday menu drops. The chain just gave us an advance look at what this year’s cups will look like, and they’re simply so cute and festive.
Starbucks
The team behind this year’s Starbucks holiday cups sought out to “make every sip a joyful one,” according to a Starbucks announcement.
“We love finding these genuine moments of joy and coffee to inspire the creative,” Kristy Cameron, creative director for the 2024 Starbucks holiday cups said. “Whether that’s coffee trees growing, beans roasting, cups toasting, or lights glowing – we wanted to share the warmth of our coffeehouse and the anticipation of the red cups arriving with our customers and partners.”
Meet The 2024 Starbucks Holiday Cups
Starbucks
The hot beverage cup designs themselves feel super clean, modern, and playful, drawing color inspiration from not only the classic Starbucks green, but cranberry red and baby pink. Some motifs you’ll recognize include retro ornaments and peppermints, which really add to the festive-ness of it all!
This first holiday cup design is named 'Joyful Connection.' It draws inspiration from round metal cooling trays used in the coffee bean roasting process!
Starbucks
This next design from the Starbucks holiday cups is called 'Lyrical Landscape.' Starbucks notes it's "reminiscent of holiday ribbons and the green rolling hills where coffee is grown."
Starbucks
The third design from this year's Starbucks holiday cups is named 'Warm Wishes.' The designers behind the cups drew visual inspiration from two coffee cups pictured from above and cheers-ing each other.
Starbucks
The final cup design is named 'Siren Chorus,' an homage to Starbucks' signature siren logo.
Starbucks holiday cup from 2020
Starbucks
The drinks on Starbucks’ holiday menu will include familiar sips like the Peppermint Mocha and Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, among some exciting new offerings! You can check out the full lineup here. Plus, we've got the answer for when Red Cup Day will be. 👀
Starbucks
The Starbucks holiday cups will come with every kind of drink order this holiday season, hot or iced. The iced holiday cups are more simplistic than the hot cup designs mentioned above, featuring white ornament shapes on the sides. We can’t wait to sip from them!
