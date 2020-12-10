10 Last Minute Stress-Busting Gifts to Wrap Up 2020
It is likely that everyone on your holiday gift list is experiencing stress and anxiety this year. With a global pandemic and nail-biting election on top of having to juggle the usual work and family obligations, it is no surprise that Google searches for self-care reached all time highs this year. Clearly, all we want for 2020 Christmas is a little relief.
With so much going on, the last thing you need to be doing is pouring time and energy into finding the perfect presents, so we've done the research for you. Scroll on for our favorite wellness-minded gifts and stocking stuffers that will bring your friends and loved ones some much-deserved peace.
LARQ Self-Sanitizing Water Bottle ($98)
We're all scared of germs these days, and it is more important than ever to ensure that everything around us is clean and sanitized. LARQ – the world's first self-cleaning water bottle – eliminates 99.999 percent of bacteria using a UV-C LED purification system designed with the same technology used by hospitals to sterilize emergency rooms. Treat your friends and family to fresh water in a stylish self-cleaning bottle!
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier ($39)
Better than holding your face over a steaming pot of pasta, the Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier provides a relaxing continuous mist, leaving you with a healthy fresh-from-the-tropics glow. At just 6 inches high it can go in the car or just run overnight for extra hydrated skin. The portable humidifier releases a cool, sanitized vapor that soothes dry skin and respiratory symptoms and even reduces snoring (in case you need to send a little hint to your SO;).
RistRoller, Mini Hand and Wrist Foam Roller ($15)
Created by mother-daughter duo Jade Dadiz and Jessika Jake, this petite foam roller is perfect for achy wrists, hands, feet, and forearms. With the shift to WFH, many of us are spending even more time on our devices, leading to tense hands and wrists. This mini roller targets the small areas that are hard to stretch out, providing some muscle relief (plus it's super cute!).
Theragun Prime G3 Percussive Therapy Device ($299)
For the fitness-buff in your life, this simplified smart percussive therapy device (read: handheld massage gun) helps loosen muscles and relieve soreness. Maybe they went a little too hard on their latest leg day – the deep-muscle massager relieves pain and boosts recovery so they can be back on their Peloton the very next morning. Theragun can even help reduce stress and improve sleep – something we could all use this year.
Felix Gray Blue Light Glasses ($95)
Ease the strain of looking at your devices all day while maintaining a stylish look. Felix Gray glasses reduce eye strain by filtering out the blue light emitting from our screens that can mess up our bodies' natural rhythms. With their sophisticated shape and color options (choose from horn or whiskey tortoise) the Turing glasses look professional and put-together while aiding you with sleep, lessening headaches, and even improving posture (no more slumping over your laptop to get a better look). Felix Gray's frames are perfect for the tech-obsessed people in your life.
Four Sigmatic Reishi Elixir ($30)
Four Sigmatic's Reishi Elixir might just be the easiest and most nourishing way to get a good night's sleep. Sipping the beverage before bed helps to lessen stress, replenishing the mind and body. 'Four Sigmatic' foods refer to the 100 most nutrient dense foods on the planet. Add them to your daily routine to experience higher focus and concentration, relaxation, a stronger immune system and steady energy levels. The Mushroom Elixir with reishi contains 1,500 mg of reishi mushroom to support sleep and stress relief. And if you're worried about a funky fungi taste, Four Sigmatic's products taste like coffee or hot cacao – whatever they are mixed with.
Golde Make Your Matcha Kit ($45)
We all know someone matcha-obsessed. Golde has put together all the essentials for the perfect at-home matcha experience in one colorful kit! Matcha is full of L-theanine, an amino acid that has been proven to reduce stress responses and symptoms of anxiety by increasing GABA, dopamine and serotonin. Beyond busting stress, studies of matcha and its components have revealed numerous benefits, showing that the plant can help protect the liver, promote heart health, and even aid in weight loss.The kit features Golde's 'Pure Matcha' and a bamboo whisk for whipping up a tasty drink whenever you like. Add your favorite milk for an instant latte.
Apollo Neuro ($349)
Give the gift of calm this holiday season with this new stress relief wearable. It uses gentle vibrations to stimulate your parasympathetic "rest and digest" nervous system, restoring balance to your body so you can get to sleep, focus, and recover. Apollo has been scientifically validated in multiple studies to improve heart rate variability, a key biometric of stress. Pop it on your wrist or ankle, and use the Apollo Neuro app to choose from seven modes to get to sleep, focus, relax, meditate, or energize yourself for the day.
Dodow Metronome Light Sleep Aid ($59)
Perhaps you've found yourself struggling to sleep lately. You're not alone -- Coronasomnia is a real phenomenon, and it's probably affecting someone on your list. More people than ever across all age groups have been fighting a loss of sleep due to pandemic stress. Dodow's Metronome Light Sleep Aid helps soothe brain activity, slow down breathing and relax the body. The device emits an oscillating blue light onto the ceiling to guide your breathing. At the end of the 8 or 20 minute cycle, the sleep aid shuts off automatically, leaving you in the perfect place to fall asleep.
Herbivore CALM Soaking Salts ($18)
A great gift for just about anyone, Herbivore's soaking salts elevate a simple bath to a spa-worthy experience. Who wouldn't enjoy pouring themselves a glass of wine and submerging into a warm bath scented with ylang ylang and vanilla? Made of Himalayan pink salt crystals mixed with essential oils, Herbivore's bath salts rejuvenate and exfoliate the skin, calm the senses, and soothe the mind with aromatherapeutic properties.
