Our Fave Strollers And Accessories For A Successful Hot Mom Walk With Kids
We've all heard of a Hot Girl Walk — the one where physical health meets mental wellness. Where cute workout outfits and clean girl aesthetic practitioners come together to get in their daily steps. Where inspirational podcasts and pleasant music ring in the ears of its participants.
Now — that all sounds well and dandy. But if you're constantly surrounded by kids, chances are a solo HGW is out of reach. We're kicking the traditional HGW up a notch and introducing a new trend: the Hot Mom Walk. We'll keep the cute outfits and daily steps, but add in some products to keep your little ones busy for a stress-free HMW of your own.
Keep reading to find everything you need for a successful Hot Mom Walk, whether you're a new mom or seasoned professional.
Strollers And Baby Carriers
Mockingbird Single-to-Double Stroller ($450)
Enjoy your walk stress-free with this expandable, multi-function, modular stroller designed for maximum versatility. Pair with Mockingbird's 2nd Seat Kit for two-seat capacity.
Wonderfold X4 Pull and Push Quad Stroller Wagon ($495)
Take your kiddies on an unforgettable ride with your new favorite stroller-wagon hybrid. Featuring four seats, easy folding technology, a removable canopy, an adjustable push handle and more, this wagon will soon be your family's go-to for every outing.
BABYBJÖRN® Baby Carrier Mini ($110)
Keep your newborn close with this baby carrier. Designed to provide your little one with the proper support, it’s made from super soft material that feels comfy on baby’s skin (and yours too).
Stroller Attachments
Bumbleride Stroller Mini Board ($129)
Got a toddler who can't seem to sit still? You're not alone. Give them something to focus their energy on with this fun and dynamic transitional tool that easily attaches to your stroller.
Suranew Universal Stroller Cup Holder with Phone Holder ($10)
Keep your drink and phone easily accessible with this stroller attachment.
Mockingbird Parent Organizer ($30)
Is the universal cup holder not enough storage for you? We get it. Store all of your hot mom walk essentials (like your phone, drinks, keys, snacks, wallet, wipes and more) within easy reach with this stroller organizer.
Swanoo Universal Stroller Snack Tray ($30)
Keep your kids' snacks and drinks handy with this dishwasher safe, universally attachable snack tray.
GUSGU Stroller Fan with Flexible Tripod Clip ($30)
mushie Silicone Pacifier Holder Case ($14)
This silicone pacifier holder keeps your baby's pacifiers clean and ready to use. Made from a soft silicone with a convenient strap, this pacifier case is easy to attach to a stroller or diaper bag.
Keep Your Kids Happy And HydratedOlababy Silicone Baby Bottle Gift Set ($40)Designed to ease the transition from breast to bottle to cup, this bottle set is perfect for babies on the go.
GoBe Kids Original Snack Spinner ($30)
With the push of a button, your child can jump from snack-to-snack, all while reducing spills and mess. Sounds like a win to us.
STOJO Jr Collapsible Bottle for Kids ($17)
It’s never been easier (or more fun) to stay hydrated on the go. This compact bottle holds 14 oz of liquid and collapses down to just 3.3 in — perfect for your little ones and big ones.
On-The-Go Entertainment
Bella Tunno Happy Links ($15)
These large silicone ring links are perfect for teething babies. Attach to your baby's stroller, rockers or play gyms for unlimited fun.
Little Great Orbit Ball Rattle ($10)
Give your little one something to teeth on and play with with this adorable teething-rattle hybrid.
Other Goodies
mushie 100% Silicone Baby Pacifier Clip BPA Free ($15)
This silicone pacifier clip offers durability, function and simplicity to families on-the-go. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, this paci clip features a faux wood silicone clasp that brings a modern take to a traditional favorite.
Storksak St. James Leather Convertible Diaper Backpack ($260)
Changing bags just got an upgrade. This leather St. James backpack is versatile, practical and loaded with pockets and style. With a water-resistant exterior, wipe clean interior lining and changing mat — unexpected messes will become a thing of the past.
Evereden Premium Baby Sunscreen SPF 30 ($25)
For Mom
HOKA Rincon 3 Sneakers ($125)
So lightweight and seriously sporty, these ultra-cozy and cushioned sneakers are featured in a breathable mesh fabrication and pull-on style with a secure lace-up closure, heel loop detailing, and durable rubber outsole.
Free People Everyday Hoodie ($168)
Add effortless edge to any style with this so cool hoodie featured in a slouchy, relaxed fit with worn detailing throughout and distressed bottom hem for a true lived-in look.
Free People Luna Classic Aviator Sunglasses ($25)
Made for sunny days, these effortlessly cool sunglasses are featured in a classic square-shaped frame and aviator-inspired style with a delicate brow bar, eye-catching tinted lenses, and adjustable nose pads.
Free People Tempo Long-Sleeve Tee ($50)
The perfect layer for all your workouts, this long-sleeve tee features a flowy, A-line silhouette with raw seam details and thumbholes at the sleeves.
Ebbets Field Flannel Ball Cap ($54)
Rock this vintage-style cap for sun protection and plenty of style.
We The Free Camden Sweatshirt ($78)
The definition of an effortless essential, this cool and classic pullover is featured in an oversized, slouchy fit with raw, exposed seaming throughout for a true lived-in look.
slip Top Knot Duo Skinny Scrunchies ($16)
Upgrade your hair tie game with this silk scrunchie set.
