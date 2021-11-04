These Are The Best Subscription Boxes to Gift and Get This Holiday Season
Everyone loves receiving gifts they can use again and again. Why not take that sentiment literally and gift a subscription box this year? Whether you just purchase the first box or you go all-out and get them six months' worth of gifts, they're sure to appreciate the gesture. These days, there truly is a box for *everyone* on your list, whether they're a coffee lover, a tea sipper, a pet parent, or a beauty addict. Here are our favorite boxes from across categories for gifting this season.
FabFitFun
We'd be remiss not to start this list off with FabFitFun, one of the most beloved subscription boxes out there. Each season, you'll get lifestyle items, full-size skincare and cosmetics, fashion accessories, and workout tools — these boxes are a $300 value for a fraction of the price.
Brit + Co Classes Pass
For just $8 per month, you can enjoy access to more than 170 different classes on photography, baking, career, cooking, DIYing, and art.
Alltrue
Subscription services are certainly fun, but if not done right, they can be wasteful. Alltrue helps you enjoy a subscription service in good conscience by sending products that are intentional, sustainable, ethically sourced, and altogether stunning.
Nordstrom Trunk Club
Looking to spice up for wardrobe, or stock up on some investment pieces? Turn to the professionals at Nordstrom to help you out. Every time you get a new trunk (you get to set the schedule,) you'll have an opportunity to put in requests for what kinds of items you're looking for and what you want to add to your closet. Just send back what you don't want to keep.
Winc Wine Club
For all the wine lovers out there, it doesn't get much better than Winc. Take a simple quiz to determine your likes, dislikes, and preferences in regard to wine, and enjoy vino delivered straight to your door. Treat your loved one to a gift card that will cover a month, two months, or three months of blissfully delicious wine.
ipsy
Ipsy is another beauty-focused subscription box you (or your gift recipient) will love. Once you sign up for ipsy, you'll get five beauty products delivered right to your door each month — starting at just $13. It's incredibly hard to beat a price like that.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
Want to do good for animals while gifting (or sipping) some coffee? Grounds & Hounds is a coffee roaster with a purpose. Not only does the organization donate a portion of the profits from every sale to animal rescue organizations, their coffee is AMAZINGLY rich and delicious. Sign your animal-loving pal up for a monthly subscription.
MasterClass
Learn from the best with a subscription to MasterClass. Whether your goal is to learn singing, acting, writing, sports, design, or gaming, MasterClass brings face-to-face you the most well-known experts in the field from whom to learn.
Care Package
Want to give or get a subscription box that supports small businesses by sending you beautiful products from companies that are woman, BIPOC & minority-owned? Care Package does just that.
AdoreMe Elite
The lingerie lover in your life will ADORE this subscription box (see what we did there?). After filling out a style profile, recipients will receive gorgeous lingerie delivered to them on a monthly basis. And they'll never look wistfully at their underwear drawer ever again.
Hello Fresh
Calling all foodies! Hello Fresh has changed the grocery shopping habits of thousands of people already. Get a subscription for yourself and a friend, and both of you will reduce food waste and eat better. It's practically guaranteed.
Tamed Wild Box
If someone on your shopping list is interested in rituals, manifestation, and all things woo-woo, this is the subscription box for them. Each month, they'll receive a box filled to the brim with crystals, herbs, tarot and oracle cards, and a special ritual idea perfect for the current time of year.
Driftaway Coffee
Founded by Brooklyn-based husband-and-wife duo Suyog and Anu, Driftaway Coffee makes sustainable coffee that smells and tastes delicious. Sign up for a subscription and/or participate in a virtual tasting to learn more about what makes their coffee so special.
Kinder Beauty Box
Love beauty, but want to keep it vegan and cruelty-free? The Kinder Beauty Box offers all the benefits of monthly beauty subscription boxes without any of the animal-based or animal-tested products you may want to avoid.
cococlectic
If chocolate's what you crave, you need cococlectic in your life. This small-batch chocolate bar subscription box lets you enjoy bean-to-bar creations from ethical sources in the most luxurious flavors and chocolately textures.
StitchFix
Think of StitchFix as your own personal stylist. As time has gone on, this company has only gotten better, featuring brands like Nike, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, Toms, Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, and Good American.
Literati
Sign up for Literati and open your mind to a world of new ideas. Join a book club organized by thought leaders like Megan Rapinoe, Cheryl Strayed, Roxane Gay, Malala Yousafzai, and Stephen Curry, and have the book delivered right to your door.
Raising The Bar
Don't forget about your non-imbibing pals this holiday season! Raising The Bar offers an exciting alternative to boozy subscription boxes by sending you a seasonal alcohol-free cocktail recipe with all the accoutrements you need to whip it up.
RocksBox
Ready to amp up your (or a friend's) jewelry cabinet? RocksBox is the solution — just fill out your style profile and get gorgeous new accessories shipped to you each month.
Dry Farm Wines
If you want to jump on the wine subscription train but you're trying to clean up your diet, look no further than a subscription from Dry Farm Wines. This box serves up only the most natural wines, which are organically grown, third-party tested for purity, and free from sugar and other additives.
Sips by
Got a tea lover in your life? They NEED to try Sips by, which will completely revolutionize their tea cupboard for the better.
BarkBox
Don't forget about your furry friends (and their paw-rents) this season! For anyone with a doggo in their life, BarkBox is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. If they have a particularly rowdy pup, they can opt for the Super Chewer version of the box.
meowbox
We wouldn't want to forget about the cat people out there. The meowbox is to kitties what BarkBox is to puppers, and cat paw-rents everywhere are sure to want it for their felines.
Dollar Shave Club
A classic choice for the man in your life, the Dollar Shave Club will take his self-care game to the next level.
What subscription box are you most looking forward to gifting (or getting) this year? Tweet us @BritandCo and tell us!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
- Eat Like a *Goddess* With These 10 Healthy Subscription Boxes ... ›
- 11 Subscription Boxes to Gift Your Book-Loving Mom on Mother's ... ›
- Think You Can't Cook? These 10 Meal Subscription Boxes Want to ... ›
- 13 Organic Subscription Boxes That Are *Actually* Good for You ... ›
- 25 of the Best Subscription Boxes for Foodies - Brit + Co ›